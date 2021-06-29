Fashion
Kate Middleton’s best looks at Wimbledon, from her Dolce & Gabbana dress with Meghan Markle to her Emilia Wickstead dress
KATE Middleton always looks flawless in public and when it comes to her tennis fashion at Wimbledon, she rarely puts a royal toe off the line.
The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, has rocked some super glamorous looks over the years – and Fabulous has rounded up some of the best …
One of her most memorable looks was when she accompanied her sister-in-law Meghan Markle to the famous sporting event in 2019.
Sitting in the royal box with Pippa and Meghan, Kate stunned in a green Dolce & Gabbana dress with puffed sleeves.
The visit was iconic, not just for Kates’ outfit, but because it was one of the only solo outings the two women had together, before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the United States. .
The sister-in-law had already attended in 2018, and Kate opted for a cute polka-dot midi dress from Jenny Packham.
In the 2019 men’s final, Kate shone in a custom blue midi dress from Emilia Wickstead with a purple bow and looked every inch of a duchess.
Earlier in the week, the Duchess portrayed perfection in a monochrome Suzannah shirt dress, which she accessorized with a custom Alexander McQueen bag and Gianvito Rossi block heels.
One of Kate’s most standout looks at Wimbledon was her yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress which she wore to the 2018 men’s singles final.
She attended Prince William and finished the look with a neutral designer handbag.
Meanwhile, in 2016, Kate was dazzled in an Alexander McQueen patterned dress, decorated with butterflies and skulls.
It’s hard to choose which look is our favorite.
Kate is an avid tennis enthusiast, having arranged for Prince George to take lessons with ace Roger Federer and being the royal patron of Wimbledon.
According to former Australian world number one Rod Laver – who served with the couple in the Royal Box at Wimbledon – the royal couple clash frequently on the pitch.
Speaking to Daily mail, the former tennis ace said: “I have met William and Kate a few times, and in the Royal Box you have the chance to chat with them a bit.
“They’re playing tennis against each other. William told me he couldn’t beat her.”
Kate and William are famous for their athletic competition.
From royal chic to casual glam, we’ve been listing Kate Middletons style successes over the years.
Here’s how Kate Middleton modeled herself on style winner Princess Diana.
