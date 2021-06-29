Alia Bhatt loves family jam with Ranbir Kapoor in the same mom’s birthday midi dress | Fashion trends





Actress Alia Bhatt enjoys rehearsing clothes and making sustainable fashion choices. She’s one of the top celebrities on a list that talks about the same thing and features stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, and more. the Gangubai Kathiawadi The star has rehearsed some of her most glamorous ensembles over and over and each time has wowed us all. For a recent meeting with his family of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoors, the actor did the same. Recently, Neetu Kapoor shared a happy family photo on Instagram. It starred his son Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and his granddaughter Samara Sahni. She captioned the post, My World. READ ALSO: Alia Bhatt Hits Dumbbell Hip Pushes And Shows Who’s The Hardest Worker In The Piece Alia was all smiles as she posed with Ranbir and his family in the photo. She opted for a peach-colored dress in which she looked amazing. She wore the ensemble with an elegant hairstyle in the middle, gold hoops and subtle rosy makeup. A beaming Alia looked just stunning in the click. Screenshot of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram stories. Her midi dress featured a deep square neckline with balloon sleeves and a flared silhouette. It comes from the shelves of the clothing brand of designer Mara Hoffmans. The pastel shade of the set makes it a perfect fit for summer. This is not the first time that Alia has worn this outfit for a special occasion. She chose the same midi dress in October of last year to celebrate her mother Soni Razdans’ birthday. At that time, she had paired the simple button-down midi dress with no jewels and an elegant ponytail in the center. Alia had worn the dress pulling up the sleeves in an off-the-shoulder style for her mother’s birthday party. She had also shared several photos of the celebration, in the presence of Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor. Screenshot of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram story. Professionally, Alia is currently preparing a black comedy titled darling. She is producing the film under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, with Shah Rukh Khans Red Chillies Entertainment. Other than that, she has Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and its pan-Indian beginnings, RRR, In progress. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

