Fashion
Taraji P. Hensons’ BET Awards wardrobe was a stunning tribute to black excellence
Fashion at the BET Awards is daring. The annual celebration of black excellence is all about exuberant style and last night’s show was no exception. Between Lil Nas X reveling in Richard Quinn’s latest collection, Cardi B announcing her pregnancy in a catsuit adorned with Dolce & Gabbana jewels and Naomi Campbell wowing the crowd in gold-ruffled Gucci, the event was not lacking in fashion. . Yet no one embodied the vibe of the evening better than host Taraji P. Henson.
The actress has been the party host and her most versatile fashion star. With multiple changes in outfits, hairstyles and beauty looks, Henson kept the party going while paying homage to the Black Hollywood icons who inspired her. For Henson, the carefully crafted tributes to women like Tina Turner, Diana Ross and Esther Jones, the vaudevillian who inspired Betty Boop, tie into the theme of the night and her own experiences as a performer. This year’s theme is the Year of the Black Woman, and it’s right and about time! she shared via email. I had attended so many previous shows, and now I’m the host, it was like a loop moment.
To reflect this spirit, Henson and her stylist Jason Bolden sought to refer to pioneers in the industry. We looked at it. It all has to do with a black woman who inspires or admires Taraji, Bolden explained. From Erykah Badu, Tina Turner and Diana Ross to these incredibly powerful and strong business women she knows. Each celebrity was portrayed through a runway piece that appeared to come out of their closet. Ross was a glittering cape by Greta Constantine worn over a matching catsuit, a nod to the gold lam ensemble she wore to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 1986. Henson channeled Turner into a choppy blonde wig and a gold sequined mini dress similar to the one of the gold Azzedine Alaa designs the star wore throughout the ’80s and’ 90s. Even future legends received a fashion nod. Henson changed into plum Dundas to make her best impression on stage. Henson credits the success of these flashbacks to Bolden and his glamorous team. That’s all Jason, he’s amazing, and I trust him completely, she said. We have worked together for so long; he knows exactly what I like and what I don’t like and is always the best partner for big moments like this.
The clothes were up to the task, but the complete transformations wouldn’t have been possible without beauty experts Hensons. With hairdresser Tym Wallace using products from her TPH hair care line by Taraji, makeup artist Saisha Beecham creating a series of precise period looks and manicurist Temeka Jackson making custom gold-tipped nails for the occasion, every detail. shone. I trust my glam team, let them play and have fun, says Henson. They are the experts. I did some hair prep with my hair care line, but other than that I just let my team do their thing, and I think they crushed it.
With Hensons tributes, Zendaya bringing back Beyonc outfits from the aughts era and Queen Latifah’s Lifetime Achievement Award evoking decades of hip hop fashion, the 2021 BET Awards paid homage to the past. Still, the night wasn’t just about looking back. As host Henson set the tone for the night, she kept her red carpet style current in a dress from Atelier Versaces’ Spring / Summer 2020 collection. She wanted to be completely fabulous, and this incredible Versace was pure Taraji, Bolden said. She was like, I’m a woman of a certain age, I love where I am, I love who I am, and I’m not afraid to indulge in what makes me happy. He’s a ball of laughter and joy, someone who doesn’t dress for other people but really considers how clothes make them feel. So when we tried the sample, and it went well, we just knew it was meant to be.
The importance of the night went beyond clothes. I just felt [so] honored, Henson said. It’s the biggest night of cultures, and I wanted everyone to have a good time and party. I was so excited for everyone to watch at home and there to be a real live audience. We had a few surprises up our sleeves; it was definitely an unforgettable night.
