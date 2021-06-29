Kid Cudi Knew Wearing A Dress On “SNL” “Would Piss Some People Off”

Kid Cudi reflected on her decision to wear an Off-White dress when she appeared on Saturday Night Live back in April.

The Cudis spaghetti strap floral dress was a nod to the late Kurt Cobain. The performance of rappers Erase Me SNL came days after the anniversary of the day Cobain passed away in 1994 at the age of 27.

During an appearance on The shop: without interruption (now streaming on Crave), Cudi explained (again) that he chose to wear the dress as a tribute to Cobain. “SNL comes my way, so I immediately thought, oh that would be the perfect opportunity to wear a dress. But, do I go to a store and just buy something off the shelf, or do I have to get someone to fuck me? “

Cudi spoke to Tom Brady, Chelsea Handler, Draymond Green, Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera about Cobain’s influence on her outfit choice, saying, “The image of seeing Kurt Cobain in a dress was very rock n ‘roll. for me. It was cool. So I already decided years ago that I wanted to do this. And it’s cool because I also give children confidence and tell them to be themselves and to do what they want to do.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper was asked if anyone in the hip-hop industry had reached out to ask about his choice of outfit. It’s not like Kanyes is going to hit me and tell me, Yo, that dress was cool. But it’s okay, I know Kanye sees it and he respects me for it, “Cudi replied.

When Handler asked Cudi if anyone’s opinion had upset or affected him, he replied, “I’m more like, ‘Hmm, I wonder why they feel this … fuck them.'”



“Soundtrack 2 My Life” rapper continued: I’ve never been someone who likes to think about backlash. I don’t care what people think. You can’t when you do this shit. I knew it would piss off some people, but I love it. Because hip-hop is so weird about shit.

I’ve seen people make YouTube videos where they just talk about me and this dress. Like angry adult men, angry adult black men. He’s doing something against men and masculinity, that’s a great thing going on And I’m just like, Yo, it’s so funny, it’s crazy that I waved him like that.

Rapper Day n Night wore two outfits during his time on the late night comedy sketch series that were similar to the ones Cobain wore before.

When he first took the stage for a performance of Shots of tequila from his latest album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen One, Cudi wore a green cardigan that looked a lot like the one the late Nirvana rocker wore during a MTV Unplugged concert in 1993. He also wore a t-shirt in honor of the deceased SNL actor Chris Farley, who died in 1997.



Cudi also performed her song Sad People in the floral dress, which was similar to the one Cobain wore on the 1993 cover of The face magazine.

After her performance, Cudi praised Virgil Abloh on Twitter for creating the dress that will be included in a new collection the couple are working on.

Virgil designed the dress for me, Kid Cudi tweeted in April. I told her I wanted to show my love in the Kurt wa floral print summer dress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank you @virgilabloh your af ** kin genius !! I love you man, we made it !!!

In another tweet, the 37-year-old rapper revealed he is doing a collection with Off-White and the dress will be included.



