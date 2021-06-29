Hailey Bieber’s Fashion Timeline is a Study of Effortless Dressing





Hailey Biebers’ street style looks are as memorable as they come. The actress and model wows with every look she wears, whether she’s spinning the red carpet with her husband Justin Bieber or having a smoothie after a gym class with her best friend Kendall Jenner. And by the time she comes out in something new, fans are clamoring to copy the look. If Bieber wears something once, it’s a safe bet that the look will instantly dominate your Instagram feed and sell momentarily everywhere. Bieber is the queen of sportswear, easily wearing sports bras, jumpsuits and sweatpants whether she is hitting the gym or having lunch with her BFFs. From New York to Los Angeles, Paris and London, her casual wardrobe is always comfortable, always trendy. But while sportswear is her strong suit, no one wears a black tie dress like Bieber either. From her Alexander Wang thong exposed at the Met Gala to her nude dress at Cannes, she has tried all the trends and we never tire of them. Whether you’re looking for your next party look, looking for something to wear to a party, or just want to boost your everyday legging uniform, let Hailey Bieber be your muse. Scroll on for her most memorable outfits to come and come back for updates. 1 June 2021: Paris Marc Piasecki / GC Images / Getty Images Spotted in Paris, Bieber chose a camel-colored dress from LaQuan Smith with a crossed halter neckline and cutout torso, all balanced by the more conservative mid-calf pencil shape. 2 May 2019: Met Gala Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Bieber turned heads at Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion Met Gala in 2019, wearing a pale pink Alexander Wang dress that exposed her back so much that the dress had a visible thong built into the back. 3 June 2019: Saint Laurent Menswear Summer 2020 Show Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images At the Saint Laurent Menswear Show in June 2019, Bieber wore a sequined designer dress that featured bright red and white stripes and a plunging neckline trimmed in black. 4 February 2018: Los Angeles BG002 / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images For a total ’90s look, Bieber wore a pair of faded straight-leg jeans and a white t-shirt with a bright green leather coat for a stroll around Los Angeles. 5 February 2018: New York Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images During New York Fashion Week, Bieber was spotted in Soho in an all-red Adidas look, complete with a bodysuit, sweatpants and a long puffer jacket that all matched her cherry-colored lips. 6 May 2018: Met Gala Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images For Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Met Gala in 2018, Bieber went ethereal, slipping into an off-the-shoulder light blue gown with a slit that gave off all-around Cinderella vibes. 7 May 2018: Cannes Film Festival George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images Bieber attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2018 wearing a fully embellished nude Roberto Cavalli dress that matched her pink tipped hair. 8 July 2018: New York Alessio Botticelli / GC Images / Getty Images For a stroll around Dumbo in New York City, Bieber went for an elevated sportswear look with a T by Alexander Wang paired with a white sports bra and leather shorts that she topped off with. ‘an oversized hoodie. 9 August 2018: New York James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images In August 2018, Hailey and Justin took a walk in New York City, Hailey choosing a floral dress to balance Justin’s chosen sportswear look. ten May 2017: Met Gala Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images For the Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between Met Gala in New York in 2017, Bieber opted for a ruffled skirt and strapless top, designed by Carolina Herrera.

