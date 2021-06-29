Fashion
Woman runs nearly 300 miles in her wedding dress to raise money for victims of domestic violence
Vanessa Reiser, 47, donned the wedding dress she had planned to wear to marry her alleged attacker and laced up her sneakers.
Rather than walking down the aisle, she began to run.
The psychotherapist traveled 285 miles over the course of two weeks, averaging around 24 miles per day, all to raise money for domestic violence charities and raise awareness about violence.
Wearing her wedding dress wasn’t just to provide a dramatic visual, but to highlight a sham of the future, like proposing and then threatening to leave as a common tactic of narcissistic abusers.
Vanessa says she was in a relationship with a narcissist and experienced love bombardment when someone shower you with affection to distract you from their horrible behavior.
His two-week run through New York State raised nearly $ 10,000 for domestic violence charity.
Vanessa, from Rockland County, New York, said: It was really a lot of fun.
So many people came to me and told me that they had been abused by narcissists and they never saw anyone brave enough to talk about it.
I feel the most empowered when I run.
Narcissists torture people.
Most victims remain silent because they live in fear of reprisals.
If you admire Vanessa’s resilience, but wonder how the hell she jogged for so long in a wedding dress, we’ve got the answer.
While wearing her original wedding dress, she removed the threads from the bodice and cut the hem to allow her to move more freely.
The hotels allowed Vanessa and her support team to stay for free during her trip from Oswego to Manhattan, helping her raise more money for charity.
She hopes to raise more money to set up a center specifically for victims of narcissistic abuse and to run more errands in other states.
Vanessa, life coach, said: Narcissists are really good at hiding it.
They love to bombard you: idolize you and say that you are soul mates, then they go on to devalue you, mean you badly and disappear. It is a cycle.
The data suggests that you may feel like an addict when they disappear.
Believe your friends, sisters and daughters.
Abusers may not look like what we think they look like.
Believe what people tell you and keep that space open.
