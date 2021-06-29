Baozun acquires eFashion China to expand its reach by

BEIJING, China, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (Baozun or the Company), the leading branded e-commerce services partner that helps brands execute their strategies e-commerce company in China, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Shanghai Yi Shang Network Information Co Ltd (eFashion China), a leading provider of e-commerce solutions for brands fashion in China, in transaction. The acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2021.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, eFashion China is an e-commerce solutions provider that focuses on bringing international fashion brands to China. It provides brands with one-stop e-commerce solutions, including brand counseling, store operations, digital marketing, IT solutions and customer service. It has established itself as one of the major players in the branded clothing e-commerce space in China. It currently serves many well-known international brands including international high-end fashion, sportswear and luxury brands.

This acquisition is a further step in the execution of Baozun’s medium-term three to five year strategic plan to drive future growth. It strongly positions Baozun to penetrate further into the clothing category and strengthen its leadership. After the acquisition, eFashion China will serve as a sub-brand of Baozun and the companies will combine their full advantages to seize the growth potential of promising brands.

Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and CEO of Baozun, said: We are delighted to welcome the eFashion Chinas team to the Baozun family. We are delighted with this acquisition as Baozun and eFashion China share the ambition and commitment to bring global fashion brands to the growing e-commerce market in China. eFashion China brings a strong understanding of clothing brands, an efficient cost structure, and an impressive track record of high service quality. We believe that our combined strengths will bring unique added value to our partner brands at various stages of growth and sizes.

Mr. Johnson Zhang, Co-Founder and General Manager of eFashion China, added: We have made the strategic decision to join Baozun to tap into its vast network and substantial resources to better serve our customers by offering them a more wide service options. . Baozun is known for its cutting edge technology, integrated ecosystem, omnichannel capabilities and innovative solutions. Baozun’s in-depth expertise in these areas will significantly strengthen our service capabilities. We believe this combination of highly complementary capabilities will make Baozun-eFashion China an even stronger partner of choice for established and emerging global fashion brands.

About Baozun Inc.

Baozun Inc. is the leader and pioneer of the branded e-commerce services industry in China. Baozun enables a wide range of brands to grow and succeed by leveraging its end-to-end e-commerce service capabilities, omnichannel coverage and technology solutions. Its integrated one-stop-shop solutions cover all essential aspects of e-commerce operations, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and order fulfillment. For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com.

About Shanghai Yi Shang Network Information Co Ltd

Based in Shanghai with over 400 employees, eFashion China has grown into one of the leading e-commerce service providers trusted by international fashion brands. eFashion China focuses on the field of global fashion and lifestyle and provides brands with one-stop e-commerce solutions, including brand consulting, store operations, digital marketing, IT solutions, customer service, etc. For more information, please visit https: / /www.efashionchina.com.

Safe Harbor declarations

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as will, expectation, anticipation, future, intentions, plans, beliefs, estimates, potential, continue, in progress, goals, directions, moving forward, outlook and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including management quotes in this announcement and statements about the strategies and objectives of the company, are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, the following: the operations and business prospects of the Company; the Company’s business and operational strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; the company’s ability to develop and manage its operations and affairs; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel; the company’s ability to control costs; the Company’s dividend policy; changes in regulatory and operational conditions in the industry and geographic markets in which the Company operates; and other risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the documents filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in the announcements, notices or other documents of the Company published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions the Company considers reasonable as of that date, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, to exception as required by applicable law.

