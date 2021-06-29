Aguero celebrates Argentina’s 100th cap in style





Sergio Aguero won his 100th cap for his country in style as Argentina beat Bolivia 4-1 in the Copa America.

This means the Citys record goalscorer, who becomes Barcelona player on July 1, is still breaking records at the age of 33. Kun is now the seventh most capped player in his country. Argentina’s victory means they will now face Ecuador in the quarter-finals on July 3 in Goinia, Brazil. Aguero, who made his international debut almost 15 years ago, has never won the Copa America after being a two-time finalist in 2015 and 2016. Despite having reached a century of selections, only 20 of them have arrived in the past four years with injuries and limited selection opportunities limiting his progress. He has scored 41 goals in total for the Albiceleste, although reaching a century of international caps will undoubtedly have been one of his priorities as he enters the final stages of a brilliant career. And with the World Cup in Qatar next year, Aguero could aim for his international swan song on the biggest stage in world football. SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL MAN CITY PODCAST Argentina claimed a third victory in four Copa America games against Bolivia, with Lionel Messi setting up Papu Gomez with a delicious chip that the Sevilla man stole from the roof of the net for the opener in six minutes . Messi, winning a record 148th cap for his country, then doubled the lead himself from the penalty spot after Gomez suffered a foul in the box. And the Barcelona legend scored his second and Argentina third after an excellent through pass from Aguero saw him deftly pass the ball over the keeper to make it 3-0 at the break. Erwin Saavedra returned a goal for Bolivia after the break and Aguero was replaced by Inter Milans Lautaro Martinez in the 63rd minute, who took just two minutes to score Argentina’s fourth goal in Cuiaba. Everyone at Manchester City would like to congratulate Sergio on reaching this fantastic international milestone

