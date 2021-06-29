Love Island fans are confused as underboob becomes this year’s fashion trend

The popular dating show Love Island is back after an 18-month hiatus, and this year’s fashion trend has baffled viewers.

As a new batch of singletons lined up to meet their matches, fans couldn’t help but notice a new craze sweeping the TV villa.

The underboob top is already a big hit with fashionistas and it has found its place in ladies’ suitcases.

As the stunning singletons took place around the pool, viewers took to Twitter for their say.

“What’s going on with all those breasts?” Asked a fan.







“Okay, can we talk about this situation under the breasts?” Is it a thing now or am I getting old? Another asked.

“You can tell I’m on the wrong side of 25 because if I tried any of these under-breasted bikinis I would look like a pound of potatoes spilling out of the bottom of an Asda plastic bag,” he said. noticed another viewer.

“I see under boob is the theme this year!” noticed another.







“Those under-breasted bikinis look so uncomfortable,” another viewer wondered.

“There is so much underneath in this series,” tweeted another fan.

“I learned that Underboob is the current beachwear craze,” commented another.







Another Love Island fan asked “Feeling old, what’s it like with all that bikini stuff under your tits?” while another asked the question: “When did the neckline replace the neckline?”

Love Island is back for its seventh series as new Islanders seek to find their perfect match.





They will do their best to flirt, date, pair, and try to avoid being dumped from the Mallorcan villa.

There will be more lyrics, household gatherings, and challenges for islanders in love, all narrated by Love Island voice Iain Stirling.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Love Island was last on our screens for its first winter series in January 2020 and there was no summer series last year.

The winter edition in South Africa was won by Paige Turley and Finley Tapp who moved to Manchester together.

Love Island is screened at 9 p.m. on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

The episodes are available the next morning on BritBox.