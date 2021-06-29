Paris Fashion Week SS22 The best clothes and pieces for men





With a semi-standardized Parisian fashion week in the proverbial bag, there’s another huge selection of lookbooks and runway presentations to choose from, providing plenty of opportunities to experience the holy grails of Spring / Summer 2022 ahead of time. While there are more than enough goodies to last a lifetime, we’ve picked a few items to add to your shopping list for next summer, browsing some of the best pieces alongside some products that may have been lost in the always hectic season. mix luxury labels and independents. Dior flares Here’s one that no one missed. Travis Scott and Kim Jones’ collaborative show Dior made headlines and instantly sparked thoughts, but the men’s clothing supply was so densely packed with coveted clothes that it takes a few days to digest them well. After having had time to chew on Dior’s latest one who didn’t even initially reveal his Pop Smoke Merchandise it’s pretty clear to us that the huge selection of flare pants really set the tone, a below-knee wave that permeated the whole affair. The show may have been cowboy-themed, but it wasn’t about simple boot cuts: accented with silver concho shells or adjustable zippers, the exaggerated silhouettes indicate the return of flared pants to status. basic. Herms climbing belts Herms menswear shows have always epitomized the cool look and SS22 is no exception. Even among glorious patterned shirts, ombre cardigans and the perfect carrot cut pants, the belts really stole the show, taking the contemporary taste for outdoor style and running with it. There were a few neat interpretations of Herms’ brand “H” belts, but thick weave climbing styles were essential, looking the world over like luxurious ropes with a bit style closure and opulent silver metallic accents. . 1017 ALYX 9SM mono hiking sneakers If 2020 sets the tone for gliding on comfortable kicks, 2022 will be the year for stress-free dating (hopefully). As such, the 1017 ALYX 9SM Mono slip-on gets a makeover, becoming the big Mono hiking sneaker. Shaped in line with founder Matthew Williams’ latest Nike collaboration, the Mono hiking sneaker is a bit less technical and a bit more comfortable, retaining the Mono sole while swapping out a mesh upper for maximum breathability at the top of the shoe. ‘a stride. Doublet’s funky fruit knits The seasonal collections of LVMH award-winning Doublet have relentlessly exploited kitsch quirks since the brand’s inception. Make no mistake, founder Masayuki Ino is extremely serious about the quality of Doublet’s garment construction and textile experimentation, but a fun façade often masks this obsession with extreme craftsmanship. Case in point: these fruity crochet clothes from the Japanese brand’s SS22 presentation, which mixed punk elements with pins, patches, prints and pieces on the theme of fruits and vegetables. The crochet trend is in full swing and is perfect for summer, so Doublet has put a twist on the tomato and kiwi theme, offering breathable vests and cardigans that look like they’ve been sewn from grocery store scraps. . Basically everything Rick Owens sent Rick Owens’ latest collection is just a lot of fun. There are fog machines, body-reshaping blazers and huge ripped-ready jeans, gear designed for Owens’ vision of celebrating with the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror. Tight, draped tank tops and tunics are perfect for layering in the summer heat and distressed shorts are a fun take on a warm-weather classic even if the basics are a bit too advanced, the new sunglasses and Owens headbands are pretty easy to fit into any wardrobe. Wales Bonner’s new stitched adidas sneakers British designer Grace Wales Bonner has quietly been putting together some of the best adidas collaborations on the market over the past six months or so. Wales Bonner’s retro design cues resulted in a series of updated archival adidas shapes, sometimes imparted an organic edge through chunky stitches and earthy suede. Spring / Summer 2022 sees Wales Bonner and adidas once again dig into the past for new old sneakers, again encouraged by stitches and sporty panels, but now with a new track jacket and running shorts for really help recreate the ’70s cuts.

