Fashion
Paris Fashion Week SS22 Men’s Clothing and Vest Parts
There’s a semi-standardized Parisian fashion week in the proverbial bag, with another huge selection of lookbooks and runway presentations, providing plenty of opportunities to anticipate the grain of Spring / Summer 2022. We’ve got enough goodies to last a lifetime, but we’ve picked out a few pieces to add to our shopping list next summer. Mix luxury brands and independents.
The distant glow of Dior
This is something that no one has missed. Travis Scott And Kim jones‘ Collaborative Dior Show Steal the title, Instantly acquired pieces of reflectionHowever, the supply of men’s clothing was so crowded that it took several days to fully digest.
I had time to chew DiorThe last was not revealed at first Pop smoke products It’s pretty clear to us that the huge selection of flare pants sets the tone, which is a below-knee thug that permeates throughout. The show might have been cowboy-themed, but it wasn’t all about bootcuts. Accented with a silver concho shell and adjustable zippers, the exaggerated silhouette indicates that the flare pants have returned to their classic state.
Hermès climbing belt
Hermes‘Men’s clothing shows are basically always Typical Cool Beehive SS22 is no exception. Among the gorgeous patterned shirts, layered cardigans and the perfect carrot-cut pants, the belt really stole the show, but with a contemporary taste of the outdoor style. The Herms “H” brand belts had clean grips, but the heavy-weave climbing style was important, with a gorgeous bit-style closure and gorgeous silver-tone metal accents. I looked at the world like a rope.
1017 ALYX 9SM mono hiking sneakers
If 2020 sets the tone for a comfortable kick start, 2022 will be a stress-free release year (hopefully). Phone, 1017 ALYX 9SMof Mono slip-on It got a trekking makeover and came across as a chunky mono-ride sneaker. Has a shape that matches the founder Matthew williams‘ The latest Nike collaborationThe Mono hiking sneaker is a bit less technical and a bit more comfortable, maintaining the Mono sole while replacing it with a mesh upper for maximum breathability on the tread.
Doublet Funky Fruit Knitwear
LVMH Prize winner DoubletSince its inception, Kitsch’s seasonal collection has continued to unearth kitsch habits. Without a doubt, founder Masayuki Ino has a deadly seriousness in the quality of doublet clothing construction and textile experimentation, but fun facades often obscure this extreme obsession with craftsmanship.
A good example: These crocheted fruits come from a presentation of the Japanese brand SS22 that mixes punk cues with pins, patches, prints and pieces on the theme of fruits and vegetables. Crochet trends Authentic and perfect for summer, the doublet adds a touch on the tomato and kiwi theme to provide a breathable waistcoat and cardigan that looks like stitched from the edge of the grocery store.
Basically everything Rick Owens sent
Latest collection of Rick owens is Lots of fun, Simply. There’s a fog machine, a reshaping blazer, huge, rip-ready jeans, and gear designed for Owens’ vision of celebrating the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear view. Tight, draped tank tops and tunics are perfect for layering in the heat of summer. Worn shorts are perfect for enjoying the classics in the warm season. Even though the basics are a bit advanced, Owens’ new sunglasses and headbands are easy. Place it in any cabinet.
Welsh Bonner’s new stitched adidas sneakers
british designer Grace Wales Bonner Quietly some The best adidas collaboration In the last 6 months or so, the market. Wales Bonner’s retro design cues spawned a series of updated archives. Adidas The shape sometimes lent organic edges with thick stitching and earth suede. In Spring / Summer 2022, Wales Bonner and Adidas go back in time in search of new old sneakers, fascinated by sporty stitching and panels, but a new track jacket that recreates the 70s fit. And shorts have been added.
