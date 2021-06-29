Marylands Darryl Morsell switches to Marquette men’s basketball





Back in early April, Maryland guard Darryl Morsell announced that he was both entering the NBA Draft agentless and also entering the transfer portal in order to keep all of its options open. There seems to be some debate as to whether this NBA Draft part actually happened, but the transfer portal part certainly did. After an announcement Saturday night, Morsell finally made known Monday afternoon its 2021-22 destination: YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles. It seemed like a likely landing point for Morsell since Marquette officially announced that former Maryland assistant coach DeAndre Haynes is joining head coach Shaka Smarts’ new assistant corps in Milwaukee. Of course, Haynes had nothing to do with recruiting Morsell from Maryland, as Haynes had only been at College Park for two seasons and Morsell was a four-year starter for Mark Turgeon. Yet when a guy searches for a landing spot for a final year of college hoops, it’ll be Morsells COVID bonus season going somewhere with a familiar face is a very obvious option. It doesn’t hurt that Marquette desperately needs a player like Morsell on the roster. The 65, 200-pound Baltimore goaltender recorded a career-high 2.8 assists per game last season and a career-best 19.3 percent assists rate to make KenPom’s top 500. com in the country. Both numbers were good enough to lead Maryland in every department as the Terps 1) figured out how to handle Anthony Cowan’s graduation and 2) finished with a 17-14 record and reached the tournament. NCAA for the fifth time in the last six tournaments. Of course, the former Top 75 prospect isn’t what you would call a prototypical playmaker, or at least he wasn’t deployed that way in Maryland. This is mainly due to the fact that Anthony Cowan has been there for three seasons. But when the coaching staff, including Haynes, wanted to tinker with a No. 37 NCAA tournament-caliber offense in the country in KenPoms’ effectiveness rating without a real point guard, then they used the skills that Morsell did. had to achieve it. It definitely looks to be in Marquettes ‘future, as MU’s starting playmaker options prior to Morsells’ engagement were 1) Greg Elliott and his injury history, 2) first year Stevie Mitchell, 3) maaaaaaaaybe transfer to sophomore Tyler Kolek, and 4) pray for rain. This is just to talk about Morsells fit in general terms. Specifically? I think that’s a very good thing for the Marquettes’ chances in 2021-22 to add 2020-2021 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as voted by the head coaches of this league. The facts are that Marquette is going to be a very inexperienced team next season, both in terms of college basketball minutes played and college basketball minutes played together. Having a Lock Guard / Wing Defender available will help make things a little easier for all the freshmen who will have to carry heavy minutes and so on on the roster. This is what the Marquettes scholarship table looks like right now. In terms of recruiting ideas on the road, that doesn’t change a thing. Morsell will be blue and gold for a year and then disappear. MU still has four scholarships open for fall 2022, now that Dawson Garcia is unlikely to return to Milwaukee.

