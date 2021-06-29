Delhi opens: fashion designers feel optimistic | Latest Delhi News





The second wave of the Covid-19 crisis and the lockdown have once again paralyzed the fashion industry. Production and sales have been hit hard by the temporary closure of manufacturing units, stores. However, now with the ease of restrictions, Delhi designers are hopeful of getting back into business. We opened just a few days ago and business is encouraging. I am surprised to see such numbers already, says Rahul Mishra. Echoing the sentiment, says Gaurav Gupta, Couture customers have been waiting to visit Mehrauli’s store and my other store is getting decent footfall as well. The stores reopened with the greatest safety precautions after the break. People have been locked in and want to feel normal again. The stores follow security protocols, are well ventilated, explains Namrata Joshipura. The designers also ensure that the test garments are well disinfected. And in an effort to attract buyers, some are offering rare discounts. Mishra says: We don’t usually offer discounts, but the stores were closed for two months. We therefore offer offerings on certain pieces for a week. However, many still encourage virtual meetings to maintain social distance. Suneet Varma says: People feel more comfortable buying digitally, especially NRI and international customers. But there are also some personalized appointments. Although the customer base was limited at one point, digital sales saw higher conversions. Gupta also advocates a combination of offline and online dating. Before scheduling an offline meeting, all queries and concerns are taken into account to reduce visits to the store, he adds. Despite the reopening, some designers are facing challenges due to the reluctance of artisans to immunize and support vaccination. Anju Modi says the Kaarigars have returned to their villages and are now returning. We need to get them vaccinated. Joshipura also believes that it is their responsibility. Some kaarigars are afraid to get vaccinated, but we help them book slots, she says. Nonetheless, the sudden breakup was a moment of pause and reflection for many, including Modi who says: We have taken this time to restructure the way we work. We are doing more research, thinking in holistic ways, consuming less and becoming more aware of waste.

