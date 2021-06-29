Fashion commercializes feminism, but progress towards gender equality is slow | News and analyzes

Fashion wants to present a more feminist image.

Even Victorias Secret has undergone a makeover, as a new generation of consumers shaped by social movements like #MeToo and Black Lives Matter dismissed his portrayal of pin-up perfect angels as more objectifying than ambitious. The brand’s new female stars include football star Megan Rapinoe, plus-size model Paloma Elsesser and actor and producer Priyanka Chopra.

But as fashion marketing keeps pace with cultural currents, women working in the industry remain at a disadvantage and brands are doing little to address the problem, according to a new report from nonprofit The World. Benchmarking Alliance which measures progress on gender. equality among 35 of the most influential fashion companies.

This is an area where the industry has a special responsibility because women represent such a demographic core. Chronically low wages and constant labor abuse in the fashion supply chain are plaguing a largely female workforce. Women dominate its low-paying retail jobs and represent its largest consumer base. And women remain under-represented at the top of the industry.

According to the WBA Gender Benchmark, which assessed companies on how they are addressing gender inequalities in their workplaces, supply chains, marketing and community initiatives, employers in the fashion industry are starting to barely on their way to gender parity and, in many cases, radical and transformative change. is necessary. The average score of all the companies was only 29 points out of 100.

Companies are the worst performers on gender equality in their own workplaces, where the average score drops to just 26 points. The majority of companies still fail to offer management representation, benefits such as parental leave and strong harassment protection policies. I think we would have expected it to be lowest in the supply chain, but it’s [not] what we found, said Shamistha Selvaratnam, WBA’s gender manager.

Selvaratnam points to the historical examination and critique of labor practices in garment factories, where brands have less direct influence and control, as a potential reason. Granted, systemic issues such as labor and wage violations, gender discrimination, harassment, and health and safety concerns persist in supply chains and exacerbated by the pandemic, but brands are leaving. women also fall into their own corporate operations, where they have far more potential to take direct action.

In the supply chain, putting in place policies and processes such as auditing is something that companies have been doing for many years, but what we expect from companies in the workplace is much more, a- she declared.

This translates into an industry that caters to women but does not do enough to support them.

Even with an industry like fashion and retail, where women might be more widely represented in the total workforce, at the top level they tend to be dominated by white men, Kyle Rudy said, partner of executive search firm Kirk Palmer Associates. The people who make the decisions at the highest level are probably 30, 40, 50 years old, and the world has changed dramatically during that time.

A lot of times women feel like they are stigmatized if we go to work and we say … I have to go take care of my child.

This lack of female representation at the head of large fashion companies is a glaring and visible symptom of the persistent gender inequality in the industry. Only 20 percent of companies assessed by the WBA Gender Benchmark have a senior management team that is gender balanced (40 to 60 percent women). This proportion drops to 14 percent at the board level. Data, where available, suggests that the gender pay gap in the fashion industry remains a problem.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has exacerbated existing pressures, disproportionately affecting women in an economic downturn coined by the US think tank Institute for Womens Policy Research. In the sales and service sectors, women accounted for 62 percent of job losses while making up just over half of the workforce, according to a report by the International Organization of the United Nations. work published earlier this month.

Many fashion brands don’t have policies in place to support employees with additional childcare responsibilities or health concerns, according to the WBAs Gender Benchmark. Half of the 35 companies assessed offered childcare assistance for employees, while only 34% offer additional family support, such as paid time off to attend medical appointments for dependents. Only 29% offer both.

Women still bear the brunt of the responsibilities at home for care, for raising our children, for taking care of the house, said Theresa Watts, vice president of human resources for denim brand True Religion and activist for places more inclusive work. (True religion was not included in the WBA gender benchmark.) Often times women feel stigmatized if we go to work and say… I have to go take care of my child, she said. said.

At True Religion, Watts said she encouraged her colleagues to work flexible hours and even bring their children to the office if they were struggling to find childcare options.

As lockdown restrictions ease, measures to get workers back to the office without considering care responsibilities could further strengthen the glass ceiling for women, Watts said. As men are more able to enter the workplace, there is an opportunity to connect more with decision makers who might give you that promotion, who might give you that raise, [provide] clear criteria for success.

In the wake of a global crisis that has further widened the gender gap, companies must become more transparent and proactive to improve representation, compensation and career advancement for the women they employ.

Businesses need to move beyond this do no harm attitude, how can we have positive impacts on women?

For Watts, it starts with hiring practices and ensuring a gender balance among candidates interviewed for any position, even if it means taking more time to contact industry organizations or stakeholder groups. resources of affected employees. No matter how big the need, we follow the program, we follow the process and make sure we have the right candidate pool, she said.

For women already employed, companies need to address gender disparities in manager feedback, career advancement and mentorship opportunities. According to a 2018 Glass Runway survey conducted by the CFDA, Charm and McKinsey & Company, women are less likely than men to receive feedback on how to progress outside of formal review processes. This problem can be addressed by providing more concrete and measurable goals and criteria for success, focused training conferences, and recognizing the potential drawbacks for those still working remotely when offices reopen, Watts said.

Companies also need to provide more transparent data on performance indicators such as pay gaps, employee turnover and promotion rates. While the numbers alone won’t solve gender inequalities, solve pay issues, or break the glass ceiling, the data is so needed to shine a light on the issues so that solutions can be identified. , said Selvaratnam.

Basically, gender equality can only be a fashion marketing tactic. Brands need to develop gender equality strategies that span the entire value chain, from garment workers to consumers and the wider community, rather than a sporadic approach based on what others do or do. topical issues, Selvaratnam said.

Businesses need to move beyond this do no harm attitude, how can we have positive impacts on women? This is really the shift in mindset that we need to see.

Related Articles:

Closing the gender gap in the workplace

Fashion also has a diversity problem on the business side

The fashion gender pay gap is not narrowing

The founders used their #Girlboss status to build brands. Behind the scenes, it’s complicated.