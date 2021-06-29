Moschino Resort 2022 Collection | Vogue





A feminine hamburger skirt suit? A hot dog dress with a ball cape for the bread? A chocolate cut bustier with a fishtail skirt and a cherry hat on top? For the meadow? Sometimes I forget that maybe I’m a little twisted, because it’s so natural, Jeremy Scott laughed when talking about his Moschino Resort and Menswear collections on a video call from Los Angeles. It’s enthusiastic, it’s authentic, it’s pure. It may be a little naive. It sounds silly to say that for granted, but if I think of it in everyone’s terms Yeah! It’s a pre-collection and I have a fucking hot dog dress! The inspired films Scott created for Moschino during the lockdown may have been an escape, but that sensibility has always underpinned his work. During the crisis, Scott avoided direct references to mid-pandemic and post-pandemic dressings, instead relying on the power of optimism to see it and pass through us. There was, however, an irony in the way he elevated the symbols of banality in this collection, which was so symptomatic of our times, when the thought of dropping into a restaurant or going out for a hot dog, these Mid-century postcards about the American lifestyle seemed positively exotic. For Scott, life is a musical, or at least it should be. After last season’s spectacular museum, Jungle Red, he wanted to work more with Karen Elson. After Radio Redhead, Vol. On January 1, the cover album she released in December, she asked Scott what covers he thought she should record for a potential volume two. These conversations inspired Lightning Strikes, the all-American tribute to classic musicals that framed the Moschino Resort and Men collections, and culminated in a rendition of the original song of the same title, which Elson recorded for an upcoming recording of his. own material. The film, which was shot on the grounds of Universal Studios, stars Elson as a waitress, who dreams of herself away from the hustle and bustle of her shift, with customers, cooks and other waitresses turning into her backup dancers. She sings a cover of Chics Clap Your Hands before stepping out onto the streets for a rendition of Lipps Inc’s Funkytown (with a 50-person dance streak), and finally goes to a theater where a pinball-themed performance takes place. turns into a clip. for love at first sight. And then it was just a dream, like any good Hollywood movie! Scott said.

