Men, play your style with floral prints!





2021 has passed and as sexist stereotypes are shattered; there’s always that little voice in their heads that makes men uncomfortable when looking for feminine colors and company-made floral prints. Often times it’s because boys want to look as manly as possible because society told them to and other times it’s just because they feel like they can’t do it. floral prints. There are some trends that men may find a little too unconventional and daring for everyday wear. However, if men want their style to evolve and break the dictates of conventional style, then it is important to experiment with these trends, flaunt them and most importantly, accept them. Floral prints are a signature of this season anyway, so going for this trend is a win-win and to help you beat this trend, we’ve curated a list of some of the most stylish floral print looks that won’t. are sure to inspire men’s wardrobes and their confidence to rock this season, courtesy of Abhishek Yadav, Design Head, Spykar. Understanding floral prints There is a wide variety of designs in the floral theme, including abstract, botanical, calico, small, cashmere, retro, and vintage prints. One can choose his preference and opt for what he personally prefers.

The graphic look– The casual yet stylish graphic look is for all the boys next door. There are many types of floral prints on the market. You can choose a loaded and colorful print like a dark colored shirt with small orange and white floral designs to add that cluster look. Complete it with a denim jacket or cargo jacket to elevate any basic look in minutes. The simple but sharp look– Although floral prints can be worn all season long, some men wait until summer to wear flowers on the beach or for an outing on a sunny day. A summery look can’t be without a few bright reds and yellows, simple as it is, it can also turn heads if you style it the right way. A bright red floral shirt with white pants can be the classic example of how you can never go wrong wearing a trendy shirt with sturdy pants. Another option can be a floral print polo shirt paired with ankle-length jeans. Beautiful cherry blossom look– At first it might seem like a bold choice to wear a printed blazer or a plain shirt, but it’s definitely worth a try. Just be sure to go for smaller cherry blossom floral prints and break up the pattern by wearing a solid cardigan underneath for a monochrome match and sort yourself in style. The quirky look– When you’re bored of seeing the same old suits with plain shirts; the simple touch of exposing a floral shirt through the blazer can certainly stand out. From the quirky floral print to the unconventional solid blazer silhouette, every piece in this look can be a ten out of ten. Now that you know how to wear floral clothing and balance the print with a suitable pair, you can go ahead and flaunt this super easy trendy print.



