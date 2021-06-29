“Soul Sporty” launches a line of active leisure clothing based on the innovative philosophy of “Slow Fashion”

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Sports Soul (https://soulsporty.co/) announced the official launch of an all-new line of athleisure women’s clothing with timeless styles designed to meet customers’ need for both fashionable and sustainably guilt-free clothing. Emphasizing comfort, durability and stability by using raw materials that align with ethical environmental values ​​throughout the life cycle of each garment, Soul Sporty advances the radical idea of ​​’Slow Fashion’. With sturdy yet elegantly portable basic essentials intended for year-round use, Soul Sporty is aimed at the modern, environmentally conscious woman who wants to start their sustainability journey with progress, rather than perfection. The Soul Sporty line is available directly on the company’s website, with a $ 10– Discount coupon for those who sign up now for company updates and news.



“A lot of companies go out of their way to be eco-friendly, or nod at the notion, but sustainability represents a full spectrum of ideas and goals,” Soul Sporty said. “And sometimes getting there is more a matter of steps than getting there right away and perfectly. It’s an end goal that should be of interest to all of us, and we’ve made the philosophy part of the core idea of ​​the expansion. Slow Fashion The life cycle of each product to the maximum Slow the consumption of raw materials in a product life cycle so that every garment is sustainable from the field to the factory, from our office to your closet. “

Soul Sporty: The soul of a new fashion movement

“We bring quality sportswear that is beautiful in design, thoughtful in production and empowering to a community of women who celebrate small strides in their work toward a better self,” said Soul Sporty. “Our quality is ruthless for anything that is not good. Our design is all about style, with comfort that’s built to last. And our sustainable measures come from whatever we choose from start to finish: how we work to close the loop in the future. At heart, these are all the things that you can accomplish and become when you wear our clothes. And it’s a community effort, a conversation we should all be having about how we can do better, be better, walking this road together. This is why we have created a community of soul mates that anyone can join, allowing everyone to share and learn together. ”

Choosing raw materials that match the character of the company on the basis of technical fabrics and details that last Soul Sporty is for the everyday active woman. A woman who needs her style to be as tough and tough as she is. It starts with:

100% pima cotton: Cotton Cashmere Absolute. With fibers that are longer and silkier than traditional Upland cotton, Pima is luxuriously soft yet incredibly durable. It is highly resistant to fraying, tearing, pilling, wrinkling and fading.

Ribbed knit: Ethically sourced rayon, consciously produced and designed to help extend the life of Soul Sporty products.

Ethically sourced rayon, consciously produced and designed to help extend the life of Soul Sporty products. Active 360: A full line of sportswear that uses 80% recycled polyester waste, reused for durability and sustainable fashion that makes a statement.

A full line of sportswear that uses 80% recycled polyester waste, reused for durability and sustainable fashion that makes a statement. Light French terry: Lightweight comforters made from 90% cotton and 10% recycled polyester waste, easy and comfortable for your leisure time.

“Each piece may be minimal, but there is so much more than it looks,” Soul Sporty said. “Longer product life equals more durability. That is why, for us, the longevity of every product you support in the smallest detail: hidden in the patterns, seams and stitches. every style as clean as it gets on the outside, but filled with design solutions inside that make an impact. What is hidden is just as important to functionality as fresh, clean styles are to be reliable to outside.

To see the existing lineup and get the latest company updates, follow Soul Sporty on social media: #MakeItMatter, @soulsporty, Facebook, Instagram.

About Soul Sporty

Soul Sporty is a women’s sports brand based on the belief and commitment that everyone should do better and be better, starting with themselves. Soul Sporty embodies durability, slow fashion and quality rather than quantity where the durability and life cycle of each garment can be fully appreciated. Every detail of quality and design for each piece of Soul Sporty garment is carefully crafted with the aim of extending the life cycle of the piece; not just for the season, but for years to come. The perfect casual wear for work from home and family life, Soul Sporty is just a comfy outfit, whether you’re running errands, meeting friends for lunch, or planning a powerful and invigorating workout. . Find out more about slow fashion on: www.SoulSporty.co.

