Marc Jacobs has the first major live fashion show in New York





Bruce Springsteen isn’t the only beloved cultural figure who has declared New York City open for business again. Two days after The Boss reopened on Broadway, Marc Jacobs returned to Fifth Avenue with the city’s first full-fledged fashion show in front of a stunning audience and not socially distanced since the start of the pandemic and his first show since February. 2020. It took place in the marble entrance to the public library just at the top of Bryant Park, formerly the home of New York Fashion Week, the stairs outside are again speckled with street photographers. Unlike other designers, Mr. Jacobs has eschewed the digital realm as a means of showing his work over the past two seasons and 16 months of relative isolation; he didn’t play with ersatz music videos or lonely livestreams, but rather bided his time with his personal Instagram, reconsidered his business, regrouped.

This time there was no special set. No flashing lights or pyrotechnics. No guest stars, like during her last live, where dancer Karole Armitage and her troupe punctuated the event and Miley Cyrus did double duty as a model. Just clothes, brought to life by real people, moving around the world for about nine minutes and 32 seconds.

As if to say: Hey, that’s enough. And you know what? It was. Which doesn’t mean they were just old clothes. They were transitional clothing: not between seasons (nominally it was fall / winter), but between states of mind and being. Between the cocoons and the retreats of the last 16 months, all these comfortable clothes for the self-appeasement that we kept talking about and the increasing liberation of the present. Metaphor clothes! A story of re-emergence, told in crazy ski clothing on a couture scale.

Also futuristic references to the 1960s space age (and false eyelashes), logo-a-gogo, sci-fi gothic, Op Art, down jackets and cashmere, with nods to the work of designers from Courrges and Paco Rabanne in Halston and Rick Owens. After all, how do we start to think about where we’re going if we don’t recognize where we’ve been?

The coats were giant, curved constructions that swallowed or swaddled the body, sometimes covered with a graphic Marc Jacobs print itself sometimes covered with tiers of beaded fringes. And always with matching iridescent leather flares and sweaters with integrated hoods to protect the head. Reflective circle tabs woven into faux chain mail tunics and skirts layered over utility ribbed coveralls and long knits; oversized black and white striped puffs swept the floor like royal dresses (or portable tents, depending on your level of paranoia); and the evening gowns were pleated Fortuny in raspberry and sun yellow and the green of the leaves after the rain.

There were baggy metal branchlines and elbow-length leather opera gloves; Wrap-around stoles in duchess satin and faux fur, and large block platforms. There were guys and girls on the track, whatever. Everything was very covered (long sleeves and hems, high collars) until it wasn’t. And in the end, the outer layers, which had eclipsed the little figures on the inside, were ditched to reveal turtleneck tops that were actually cuckoo bodysuits left without backs or cut to hip height at the sides, or bias cut dresses with circular stripes, orbiting the body just so. While Mr. Jacobs has held the pole position of closing New York catwalks in recent years, it felt more like the start of something: a preview of what’s to come in September, when fashion week returns with the exclamation point of a Met Gala drop, with all the glitz and glamor and opportunities to reimagine who we want to be next that entails. Especially because Jacobs’ calling card as a designer has always been a strange ability to hold your finger upwind to feel which way it is blowing, in order to better give that form of momentum. All of this makes the title of this particular show particularly, hopefully, about. what was that? Joy.

