Amanda Holden Shares Photo Wearing ‘Hot’ Zara Dress But Fan More Interested In Her ‘Coconut Crushed Calves’

Amanda Holden loves to share a photo of herself before working at Heart radio station in central London. She typically poses at the desk amid filing cabinets or near desks for the ultimate contrast of bland office furniture with her stunning dresses. Amanda posted a photo of herself this morning (Tuesday, June 29) after her Heart Breakfast show with host Jamie Theakston. READ MORE:Amanda Holden Shares Video Of ‘Gorgeous’ Jumpsuit And Fans Love 1 Thing It was a pretty sultry pose that got all of her fans talking. She was dressed in a Zara dress with a bright orange and yellow print, long sleeves, a round neckline and a cutout in the back. She referenced her “peach” dress with an emoji, and fans were in love with Britain’s Got Talent’s judge pose. One of them said, “Own Tuesday morning!” Another added: “Simply beautiful.” An eagle-eyed fan noticed a packet of Twining’s Tea in the background, possibly cinnamon flavor. Amanda styled the dress with a pair of black heels and kept her accessories minimal, highlighting the outfit. Her hair was unusually straight and straight – a change from the loose waves and it suited her perfectly.



As always, we have a fan or two who own the comments section of these posts and one of them stole the show. They said, "You could crack a coconut with those calves." Looking at the calves, she certainly determines them although they still have a way to go before they reach the levels of English star Jack Grealish! Her dress can be purchased from Zara and it is currently on sale for 39.99, but we would hurry in case it gets picked up by summer shoppers. There are however alternatives on ASOS and New Look if you can't find on Zara.

