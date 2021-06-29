The Great Outfits in Fashion History: The Adorable & Easy Brie Larson T-Shirt Dress





Photo: Ian Gavan / Getty Images There are some really good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick to your mind, the ones you are desperately trying to recreate at home. In “Outfits in Fashion History,” the editors of Fashionista revisit their all-time favorite obscene. As for the lovable humans who are also famous, Brie Larson usually lands somewhere at the top of my list of favorites. Not only is the “Captain Marvel” star an incredible actor and a regular figure on the best dressed lists, but the YouTube channel she launched last year Also makes me think that she is a huge goof that would be a delight as a friend. But we’re here to talk about that second point: Larson’s style. Her big Hollywood break may have come with his Oscar victory for “The Room” in 2016, and his big fashion break with his superhero press tour in 2019, but the actor has tapped into both from the start. I absolutely loved revisiting Larson’s first red carpet appearances and seeing his style and confidence develop over time. The only constant, however, is her great personality that bursts with every appearance. That’s half of what I love about this look that Larson wore to the 2010 premiere of “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” a movie starring she exercises both her acting and singing skills as Envy Adams. Just look at that adorable smile! And while this dress might not be the most exciting choice Larson has ever made, there is something utterly charming about the combo of her t-shirt dress with chunky Mary Jane heels and a bag. black square. The dress is busy – contrasting patterned panels at the top, red ruffles at the bottom – but it doesn’t get much easier than a slip-on dress like this one. My favorite detail is the orange red lip with the matching mani, a perfect summer beauty look that I’ll be copying as soon as possible. Please Note: Occasionally we use affiliate links on our site. It does not affect our editorial decision making. Want the latest news from the fashion industry first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

