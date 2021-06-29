Bride ‘in tears’ after finding handwritten note inside ‘dreamy’ wedding dress she bought from a charity shop

A bride described how she was left in tears after discovering a note inside a wedding dress she bought from a charity store.

Laura Trower couldn’t believe her luck when she spotted her “dream dress” in the window of a British Red Cross charity store.

The ‘perfect’ dress was the first one Laura from south London had even tried on in 2019.

Staff also told him the purchase would also fund three wheelchairs for the charity.

But the magic of the dress was only just beginning, as the 31-year-old found an attached note from her original owner, Fran.

Her contact details came with a request that whoever bought her was sharing photos so she could see the dress on her second big day.

Once Laura said “yes,” she reached out to Fran and the couple shared photos and messages from their two weddings, linked by the shared love of the dress.







Fran said: “Everyone is getting attached to their wedding dress, I just wanted to know who had it.

“But I wasn’t really expecting anything. I was so surprised to get the message because it was a good time later.

“It makes me so happy to know that someone so nice enjoyed the dress like me.”

According to Mirror, Laura now wants the dress to continue on its journey and brought it back to the same British Red Cross store in Forest Hill, south London.

She hopes he finds someone else who loves him as much as they do.

Laura added a brown cardboard tag tied with red string, saying, “I bought this dress from the Red Cross for my wedding, so this dress has a story with this shop!”







Laura said: “We have pinned a similar note to the dress in hopes that whoever buys it will continue to share the story of this beautiful dress.”

Fran originally bought the dress from a Camden bridal shop for 1,500 in 2017, and British Red Cross staff say they remember it entering the store in an immaculate box.

Berni Considine, UK Red Cross Regional Retail Director, said: “We remembered this particular dress so well from its inception.

“Not many of our clothes come with a special note, but even without the message, this dress is gorgeous – there’s just something that sets it apart – the design and the fit. It’s just stunning.

Before the pandemic, the British Red Cross in Forest Hill was well known for its wedding dress events, when we devoted the shop for a day to wedding dresses and bridal accessories.

“So we would love to be able to pass this dress on to the next bride-to-be and continue to be a part of the life of this unique dress and all that it symbolizes.”

Any future brides who love the dress could still find it at the British Red Cross in Forest Hill, priced at 150.