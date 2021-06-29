Where to buy shirts, sets, jackets and more





Love Island 2021 is officially underway. After 18 months away from our screens, Laura Whitmore launched season 7 of the dating show in Mallorca on June 28! Along with the contestants' enviable beach bodies, each year viewers love to take a look at the outfits they choose for each episode. While nearly all of the men walked into the 2021 villa topless, Toby portrayed beautiful coordination during Episode 1. Love Islanders typically wear very little clothing during the day, but as the nights roll on, it's always interesting to see which clothes they'll choose. Some years the show trends really took off do you remember the bob Ovies? Love Island Men's Clothing 2021: Tobys co-ord As Jake, Aaron, Hugo and Brad all walked into the Love Island villa in shorts, semi-pro footballer Toby Aromolaran opted to wear an eye-catching shirt and shorts. Get the same I Saw It First co-ord. The shirt and shorts cost 12 each, so for just 24 you'll turn heads. Tobys' matching shorts and shirt received both positive and negative reviews from Love Island viewers on Twitter. A person Tweeted: With a shirt and shorts like that, why did Toby ever think someone would come forward?. However, another person Tweeted: love toby hawaiian shirt. Love Island: men's collections with I Saw It First Love Island Episode 1 saw tight white T-shirts galore! Between Jake and Toby, the men's bodies certainly seemed to be on display. However, if tight white shirts and tees are your bag, head to the I Saw It Firsts website where the Love Island boys' looks can be purchased. Each participant has their own outfit page. The Aarons Black Bomber Jacket can be found via I Saw It First for just $ 15 here. A white top along the lines of Jake Cornishs white top look from episode 1 can be found here. Suede shorts, hats, moccasins and many more fashionable items can be found at the Website I saw it first. Burgundy Brads Shirt Another look of the boys that received mixed reviews from Love Island viewers on Twitter was the Brads burgundy striped shirt. The worker opted for a loose number. Similar shirts can be found online via ASOS for 28 or Hockerty for 59. Some people Tweeted that Brad looked like a barman in the shirt while other loved it.

