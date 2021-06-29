PARIS

The fashion shift: a radically different Women’s Fashion category following the pandemic

The IADS and NellyRodi regularly take stock of new trends induced by the Covid-19 pandemic through a series of monthly workshops on product categories. Their last, which also welcomed members of IMG, was devoted to Women’s Fashion and highlighted the difficulties encountered by this category.

Fashion sales fell by -20% in Europe and -23% in the United States from 2019 to 2020, and recovery is not yet in sight in 2021: McKinsey expects European sales to rise. are between -12% and -24% this year compared to 2020, and between -6% and -16% in the United States, with China being the only market to fully recover. Everywhere, the pandemic has accelerated pre-existing trends in the fashion market:

The increasing digitization of the shopping experience, favoring e-commerce,

Customers who massively turn to responsible, fair and united brands and retailers.

Coupled with the tourism slump of 2020 and the lack of visibility on the recovery of this essential retail industry, the situation has forced brands to contain losses in the fashion category, which represents 21% of total turnover for retailers. members of IADS, and 48% for IMG. members, reaching out to local customers through digitization, renewed in-store experiences and a new product offering.

In 2021-2022, Women’s Fashion will face three unprecedented challenges

The pandemic has led to a generalized casualization of fashion: Whatever the price positioning (Luxury, Premium, Mid-range and Entry-level), casual is now the most important part of the activity: 63% of the activities of IADS members and 45% of the activities of IMG members. Blurring the lines between fashion and sportswear, this segment blends style and comfort, a key factor for customers working remotely during the pandemic. Now that companies are starting to favor a combination of remote work and days at the office, precariousness will also have an impact on the office clothing segment (23% of activity for IADS and IMG members): customers of this category will actively seek to combine statement pieces (“dress to impress” during office days) and “power casual” items for remote work days.

Fashion will become more extreme on both sides. Thanks to the gradual reopening of activities and social functions (ceremonies, parties), it is expected that second-hand parts (33% of the activity of IMG members and 14% for IADS members) will resume. This, combined with the phenomenon of precariousness, leads buyers to expect the women’s fashion market to expand even further, both in terms of price (lower entry price, higher luxury prices). ) and style (more sober, more extravagant pieces).

Retailers will face the consumer contradiction. NellyRodi highlighted the contradictory behavior of customers, as they expect retailers to be sustainable and stand up for justice, while also expecting both speed and constant product renewal. As a result, stores will have to simultaneously meet the needs of 2 radically different types of customers: the ‘compulsive shopper’, prioritizing entertainment and novelty, and the ‘thoughtful shopper’, embracing new responsible trends such as rental or shopping. occasion … Unfortunately, this contradiction is not easily resolved.

The share of the e-commerce category being between 5% and 16% of total activity, with significant potential (Bain & Company estimates that it should reach 60% in the future), the answer to the customer contradiction must be digital: retail technology can help create one-on-one relationships between retailers and customers, through live broadcasts, FaceTime or WhatsApp sales, free ‘online reservation, in-store trial’ services or In-store organized product boxes sent to top customers and paired with fast deliveries.

Brand overview

During the workshop, NellyRodi identified 24 brands to watch out for:

* Illustrating the transformation of categories: 8 by Yoox, Tribute Brand, Misha Nonoo and Ba & sh.

* Meet CSR requirements: Pangaia, Olistic, Marcia, Universal Standard.

* Focus on digital: Boohoo, Shein, FashionNova, Sincerely Jules.

* International regional brands: Low Classic, N ° 21, Supriya Lele, Ambush.

* Illustrate pop culture: Recc, Rotate, Louis Vuitton x Riot Games collaboration, Chen Lo.

* Growing up in storytelling: Gentle Monster, Kitsey Martin, Sézane, Ganni.

The IADS and IMG members also jointly reviewed the new and / or successful brands from their own assortments: 17 in Luxury, 41 in Premium and 28 in Mid-range (list available on request).

The fashion shift is forcing retailers to adapt

After months of new customer habits during the pandemic (including new habits induced by working from home), the growth of the Womenswear category will be fueled online, forcing retailers to build relevant bridges between stores and digital. . Department stores will also have to face the contradictory expectations of customers, from “slow life” to instant product availability. New opportunities present themselves in new models such as used, rental and DNVB, which could represent a way to combine customer expectations, economic necessities and adaptation to the unprecedented change of fashion that has taken place. during the pandemic.

About NellyRodi

NellyRodi is a Business and Creative Intelligence consulting agency.

Based in Paris, Tokyo and New York, it is a world reference in foresight applied to industries and services. Our job, based on the understanding of new consumption standards and new uses, is to support brands, investment funds and institutions on their levers of desirability and performance.

Drawing on NellyRodi’s forward-looking international expertise, we not only support strategy at the highest level, i.e. general management and investors, but also in the field and at the operational level.

About the IADS – International Association of Department Stores

The IADS is the world’s most exclusive and longest-running professional department store think tank. Its uniqueness lies in the close relationship between its member CEOs, which makes it a very powerful asset for decision-making at the highest level.

Today, the Association brings together a group of 12 members around the world, all leaders or key players in their respective markets, and represents more than 31 billion euros in cumulative annual turnover, achieved through more than 490 stores with 233,000 associates in 19 countries. The members are: Centro Beco (Venezuela), Beijing Hualian Group (RPC), Breuninger (Germany), El Corte Inglés (Spain), El Palacio de Hierro (Mexico), Falabella (Chile), Galeries Lafayette (France), Lifestyle International Holding (Hong Kong), Magasin du Nord (Denmark), Manor (Switzerland), The Mall (Thailand), SM (Philippines).

About IMG

Founded in 1958, IMG is an international association of multi-brand family luxury fashion retailers.

Today, the Association brings together a group of 10 members around the world: Harry Rosen (Canada), Troelstrup (Denmark), Braun (Germany), Louis Copeland and Sons (Ireland), Del’Oglio (Italy), Santa Eulalia (Spain), Bon Génie Grieder (Switzerland), Oger (Netherlands), Beymen (Turkey), Mitchells (USA)

