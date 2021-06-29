Travis Scott x Dior: how big should fashion be?

Another big question: does a designer have to be a celebrity like Marc Jacobs or Rick Owens or Ablohor to use a celebrity? I also noticed that Bottega Veneta is dressing more Migos rappers at the BET Awards this weekend, for example, and they put Scott on the cover of their most recent zine. Fashion’s relationship with celebrity isn’t inherently problematic: it mostly looks good that Jay Z wears and invests in Rhude, and Harry Styles wears Bode, and Travis Scott buys those A-Cold-Wall war vests. But is there a way to stage a successful fashion moment without forcing those kinds of connections?

In fact, the designers who are thriving right now are the ones who think small and personal, and who are fundamentally rewriting the role of the fashion designer. Hedonism has always been with Jonathan Andersons Loewe is a cute guy who grew up partying in Ibiza, after all, but it was the pursuit of fun in its purest form. The potent pink of his wispy knits and little space boots practically screamed at you to put them on, especially under the picture of David Sims, who threw a boxing mechanic sneaking out of a circus tent and a hunky dude in some big shorts and tubular socks and others impressively. strange faces that blurred the line between sideshow monsters and skatepark installations. Like JW, it was knotty, but more dad.

Anderson, like other designers who also feature women’s clothing, suggested he would likely return to the runways in September, although he said he already felt anxious about the backstage melee. . And why wouldn’t he? He’s no longer just a designer, but also an image director, bookmaker and world builder, creating the clothes he wants to see in a David Sims photograph. This new multimedia has become a crucial and probably permanent way for brands to talk to their customers. Fashion designers are now creative directors, magazine editors, priests, style guides and life coaches.

Some designers believe the change is less about clothing and more about their audience. Thom Browne got even more ambitious with his video collection this time around, pulling off a 30-minute mini-epic about a long-distance runner from the American West. The point was less of actual clothing showing men with his women in a live show in New York this fall than the brand’s mood, as he put it.

Matthew Williams, who submitted a truly stunning video for an unusually Californian 1017 Alyx 9SM collection, told me the biggest change he’s seen this year is in the appetite for video. We’ve always made films for Alyx, he said, but the industry, buyers and customers are much more open to seeing fashion film as a medium. They really are watching these videos. I’ve noticed that when I go to, say, Dover Street, groups of twenty-a few people move from section to section like pilgrims on some kind of religious journey, checking out the different collections and kneeling down. . They aren’t even here to buy anything to know, and now all of those books, videos, and content are as much products as the clothes themselves. People take the time to kiss and watch and really watch and smell, as Williams said.

Courtesy of Lemaire. Courtesy of Lemaire. Courtesy of Lemaire.

So with all of that in mind, seeing something that just grooves is a relief to the eyes and the mind. No crisis here, we know exactly what was happening. Lemaire and Herms are brands that always stick to their guns. You may be blamed if you are an act of novelty, but if you are a designer like Christopher Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran, or Hermss Véronique Nichanian, consistency is a sign of integrity. When every brand tries to reinvent itself, to go back to another era or to be sent by Cactus Jack, there is an extremely satisfying serenity in clothes, like Lemaires, designed for the sophisticated, and like that of Hermès, which made objects to live well. Lemaire in particular lacked a certain crunch this season, but in a very good way, it’s the plain cottons and khakis that a brand like Banana Republic is trying to solidify with just a few drops of fashion. Not too much. And Herms, one of the only brands in the world with a sense of humor, showed it a bit with some really cool chunky shorts and tie-dye sweaters. It was perfectly without hype.