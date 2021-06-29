Fear of dressing

On a recent Thursday night, I opened my closet for the first time in almost a year. I had to push my partner’s sitting bench, where we piled too dirty towels for the place of clean but not dirty enough towels for the basket, away from the door. Inside hanging outfits, clothes I wore at work or for a night out with friends: dark colored sweaters, a sagging dress, a pair of tops with long, pale sleeves intertwined. My beautiful shoes rested under a silky tunic-like number that I had forgotten I had, that had slipped to the floor like the heroine of an opera. The air bore traces of something floral, rich, and strangely menacing. I couldn’t shake the feeling that I had disturbed a grave.

There is a difference between dressing and get dressed. The first act, at least in my last 40 years, connoted comfort: my partners T-shirts and boxers, a gray rotation of sweaters, socks and sweatpants. The priority is gentleness, gift, practicality, just as indeterminate and yielding as our locked lives. In May 2020 I put on a bra and found the experience so painful that I have tweeted about that. I later saw the tweet included in a It item about how women were ditching shapewear, a term I had to guess the meaning of from the context, maybe forever.

Get dressed, meanwhile, carries a sense of address: to speak to an audience and, because you double as a message, to be spoken to. With the big break upon us, it’s this idea that makes me feel, like our recovery bench, overwhelmed by anxieties that have been piling up for months. Part of my trepidation is having to ask myself again if the fabric on my body is too tight, too loose, or too heavy, or if it’s the wrong fit for my build or the wrong color for my skin tone. (In truth, I’m not sure I ever devoted enough energy to these matters, my colleagues ask, but I used to cultivate a vague guilt around them, at least.) One more plus much, however, can be related to sartorial awareness, a phrase Virginia Woolf coined to allude to how clothing might reveal a character in fiction. My love of clothes interests me deeply, Woolf wrote in his diary, only it is not love; and what I need to find out. Outfits, Woolf knew, could serve as markers of identity, attesting not only to social class or profession, but also undertones of personality. This expressiveness, a rich parallel language of hues and accents sparked something in Woolf, a feeling intense enough to be mistaken for love.

To a certain extent, all language is a language of love, a dedication of oneself. To have a style is to be generous with your audience: you might not know me, but now you know I love thin throws. Speaking this language is also letting yourself be carried away in the river of interpretation of other peoplesah, so are you scottish? It is perhaps this loss of agency that I resist: the expectations projected on a pants, which I imagine as fascist intolerant of a big lunch the patriarchal specter in clothes. And yet, my fear doesn’t quite fit into a feminist critique of fashion. Instead, sartorial symbols strike me as mystifying, difficult to maneuver. My inability to communicate through them bothers me. I don’t want strangers looking at me and thinking they’re guessing a message that’s not there.

In the past, I have never had particularly strong feelings about dressing. It was, if you squinted, prosocial, part of the day-to-day business of existing in public. We learn to see ourselves as, among other things, a set of pleasant or unpleasant surfaces, because we are generally the setting, not the protagonist. And there is a freedom, even an art, to the presentation. My mom loves dressing up, loves knowing at a glance the right spot to hit a hem, or how to choreograph lines and angles in a silhouette. She treats her body like a canvas. (She is also a painter.) I have lived at various times in service and in revolt against this idea. When I troubled the ghosts in my closet, I also sparked an old argument, the one described by linguist Deborah Tannen in Are you wearing this?, her flagship work on conversations between mothers and daughters. From a mothers perspective, writes Tannen, your job has always been to help and protect your daughter, to give her advice based on your greater experience, and to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible for her. it. But, Tannen continues, counseling also involves criticism; for a girl, a benevolent commentary on dress may evoke not connection but control.

People have long used clothes to express themselves, but it got easier after the Industrial Revolution made cheap and mass-produced clothes widely available. The fashion impulse is universally present, told me Justine De Young, art historian at the Fashion Institute of Technology. It’s a question of accessibility. Today, the expressive urge is even stronger not because textiles serve as texts, which they often have, but because cultural and economic forces encourage us to disseminate our identity at all times. Complementary texts, in other words, are everywhere: favorite TV shows, favorite typefaces, the neighborhood bar you offer when a new friend wants to meet up. Sometimes it can seem like whatever you do will be turned into essential data, attached to your brand, and, possibly, sold.

For women, in particular, there is a pressure to pour into our appearances, because here, at least, we have been given some leeway. And, having been indoors for so long, it makes sense that people could see their creative energy spilling outwards, in flowing silks and dark denims, combat boots and unusual coats. After the calamities, De Young told me, fashion often tends to exuberance, to the glitter of the Roaring Twenties, to frills in the aftermath of the Franco-Prussian war. But disasters can also usher in a renewal of conservative gender roles. The flapper costume was sensual but unmistakably feminine; after World War II, lavish skirts and narrow waists visually forced American women to return home. I bring up this not really (or only) to take stock of sexism but to observe the layers of coercion hidden in the invitation to appear. Millions of people, as they prepare to praise public life, are probing their pre-COVID identities with post-COVID the eyes. When we finally get back into the world, who will the world want us to be?

For Woolf, the tension between self-preservation and self-expression was central to sartorial awareness. A piece of fabric could signify the ego, serve as an intermediary between the public and the private, but it could also replace it, relegating the wearer to silent oblivion. (There’s a lot to support the idea that it’s the clothes that wear us and not us, she writes.) I think of my maternal grandmother, who struggled with the role of a housewife; she would rather have chosen to be a painter. In her frustration, she focused on the role of the female artist: incandescent beauty, effortlessly elegant. It’s clear to me now that she used clothes to assert her character, to exert a form of control. But clothes also, in a way, controlled her, and she imposed their language, often cruelly, on her daughters, relentlessly harassing their appearance. My mom who absorbed her mom’s anger but managed to tame her so that our own quarrels fell squarely in Tannen’s territory dresses neatly because she likes it. Fashion, for her, is a playground, not a battleground, and her ceremonies channel the ego without abandoning it.

My preferred mode of expression is language. I use words to take care of others and reconstruct reality on terms I can live with. You probably assumed that my grandmother and I had a cold relationship, and I remember a childhood visit where I refused to speak in her presence. I think my intention was to protect the inner ground that she couldn’t see, but it was also to hold back the love, to keep my tongue separate from hers. This memory came back to me when I faced my closet again. The coins on their hangers weren’t first hand, and yet putting them on, I felt, was tangling with my grandmother. I thought I felt the depth of his desire, which would cling to everything that was within reach, to speak, to be the meaning expressed. I was seized with a petulant determination that I would not facilitate this. My anger rose and rose and eventually died out, like a fever.

Seventeen months ago, an invisible killer began to circulate in people’s bodies, causing a shutdown that left us alone and exhausted. Now, after a season like an extended funeral, we are finally getting rid of our mourning costumes. (I’m ready to dress uncomfortably againA representative title proclaims in The Cut.) There are hopeful visions of layers flying away, flesh and fluids falling together. I can’t wait to hug my friends and jump in big crowds of strangers. But something about the intentionality of the pandemic to socialize the care with which we decide when and how to be present for each other has turned every relationship into a flame to be fostered. I want to retain the power to decide when and to what extent to disclose, so that the act of connection carries the meaning it deserves. It’s different from hiding forever. Recently I tried to imagine what the first day back would be like. I imagine myself leaving my apartment and walking down the block to the subway, which will take me to Manhattan, to the office. I imagine this short sunny walk to my stop and the crowds of my neighbors at the top of the stairs. And I imagine the joy, although it’s impossible to imagine, at the moment, how exactly I’m going to feel underground.

