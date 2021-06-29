A Look at the Elegantly Patriotic USA Golf Uniforms Unveiled Ahead of the Olympics | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags





One month away from the men’s Olympic competition (July 29-August 1) and the women’s competition shortly thereafter (August 4-7) at Kasumigaseki Country Club, adidas Golf revealed the uniforms each team will wear in Tokyo. The women’s team includes Nelly and Jess Korda, Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang. In the men’s team are Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Sc Chaudele and Bryson DeChambeau. Here’s a look at what each team will wear during the competition and the design inspiration behind each piece. The collection will be available for purchase on July 1 at adidas.com.

Adidas worked with Tokyo-based artist Hiroko Takahashi to develop scripts for the US men’s and women’s golf teams at the Olympics. Takahashi was inspired by a Japanese saying of a prominent warrior in which he aimed to inspire others to be as swift as the wind, as calm as the forest, as daring as fire and still as the mountain.

The uniform for each ride will draw from one of these different elements, with one inspired by the wind, two by the forest, three by the fire, and four by the mountain. Each athlete will have the option of wearing a long-sleeved or short-sleeved polo shirt, but the men’s and women’s team will be wearing coordinating designs every day for a stronger uniform look for USA Golf at the Games.

Golf is a unique sport in the sense that it is an individual sport, but you can also play it as a team, Takahashi said. With that in my mind, I designed USA Golf Uniforms with links of circles and lines, imagining the powers of individuals coming together as one and spilling out into endless possibilities.

On the first day, inspired by the element of wind, athletes will wear a white golf jersey with a blue stripe pattern cascading down the body. Both men’s and women’s shirts have a vented back panel to add breathability and ultralight fabrics designed for comfort in hot weather. Male golfers will have a choice of blue or white pants and female golfers will wear a navy skirt with bright red shorts designed to bring out the hem for a pop of color.

The second round design features a subtle gray print of stars and stripes in a circular design. There are three versions of this ladies’ uniform, long sleeve, sleeveless and short sleeve, with a stand-up collar. They will pair the top with navy blue woven shorts with the USA logo and red details on the side. Men will have a choice of two short sleeve options with a stand-up collar and a traditional collar.

In the third round, players will sport the most daring look of the tournament. The red tops were designed to represent the element of fire in both the vivid colourway and the unique pattern on the front. Men will pair the Ultimate365 Collar Polo with white or navy pants, while women will wear an all-red outfit with a matching A-line skort. It’s an ultra-sporty look with clean lines and high-end sophisticated silhouettes for a powerful and stylish impact to energize teams on moving day.

For the final round, the ladies will wear a high neck golf dress in navy blue. The sleeveless design is lined in red at the arms and has a comfortable athletic fit. On the men’s side, the team will also be in navy blue with an athletic blade-neck top and a red striped pattern.

