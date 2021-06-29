



LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Adidas and Gap Inc are among the most successful fashion brands in tackling gender inequality, according to a new index which found that most retailers do not support women in their theaters. meeting and their factories. The World Benchmarking Alliance’s (WBA) Gender Benchmark showed that nearly two-thirds of the 35 biggest clothing brands did not publicly support gender equality and the empowerment of women, while only 14 companies did implementing specific gender policies. The index – which looked at factors such as the gender pay gap, leadership representation, and policies to end violence and harassment – gave companies an average score of 29 out of 100 points. possible, which the WBA has called worrying. Adidas, Gap and VF Corp – known for brands from The North Face and Timberland to Vans – were the only three fashion industry giants to score more than 50 points on the WBA index. We see a marked difference between what companies say and do on vital issues such as compensation, gender balance in leadership and violence and harassment, said Pauliina Murphy, director of engagement at the WBA, a global nonprofit organization. This lip service must stop, she said in a statement. The garment industry is estimated to employ more than 60 million workers globally – mostly women – and regularly come under scrutiny for labor exploitation and sexual harassment. Campaigners said pressure from brands on suppliers to deliver clothes quickly and cheaply is fueling exploitation – from lack of toilet breaks to verbal and sexual abuse – in a trend that has been exacerbated by the pandemic of coronavirus. The WBA said its research – based on public information and confidential company data – revealed significant gaps between commitment and action on gender equality in fashion. Less than a third of the 35 companies had provided training on violence and harassment to their staff, while only three brands had taken action to close the gender pay gap, the WBA found. Dominique Muller, policy director of the campaign group Labor Behind the Label, said the results of the clues were not surprising as brands had repeatedly failed to tackle gender discrimination and violence in their businesses. supply chains. Progress has stalled and the pandemic has exposed the weakness of voluntary and ineffective fashion brands’ promises, Muller told the Thomson Reuters Foundation via email. The lowest-rated companies in the index included Urban Outfitters, The Foschini Group (TFG) – owner of G-Star Raw – and Zhejiang Semir Garment, a Chinese clothing giant. Retailers were not immediately available for comment. Reporting by Sharon Kimathi Editing by Kieran Guilbert. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit news.trust.org

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/us-global-fashion-women-trfn/top-fashion-brands-found-failing-on-gender-equality-in-new-index-idUSKCN2E51O4

