It’s hot outside (so hot) so dress accordingly





It was so hot outside on Monday that Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy threw up while on the mound in the third inning of their game against the Yankees. But it wasn’t the worst: Nets star Kevin Durant was sitting in the front row at Yankees Stadium, which resulted in the humiliating title, “Dylan Bundy throws up on mound, heads off against Yankees as Kevin Durant entertains himself. “ So if you don’t want Kevin Durant to laugh at you while you’re dry in town, then you better be careful and be prepared, because it’s going to be. even hotter out today than he was when Bundy was on that mound. We’re talking about 93 degrees, but a real feeling of melt in place. High temperatures are expected to be a few degrees warmer than yesterday for the most part, with heat index values ​​of 95 to 104 in areas subject to notice. Know the signs of heat-related illnesses and take extra care if you work or spend time outdoors!https://t.co/qf9hRy1Nkv pic.twitter.com/cbLvGM9H8a – NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 29, 2021 Is this tweet too dry for you? Do you need a graphic of giant cartoon suns to really show how hot it will be outside today? ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Tomorrow’s 90s through Wednesday will be more like 100s with high humidity. The heat wave will erupt with thunderstorms that could lead to a severe and sudden threat of flooding on Thursday and Friday. Stay cool and stay tuned # abc7ny the whole week! pic.twitter.com/QAaUQI4ILJ – Jeff Smith (@ JeffSmithABC7) June 28, 2021 NO, MAKE IT SPICIER! IF THE WORD “HOT” IS NOT LITERALLY ON FIRE, THEN IT MEANS NOTHING !! It’s more like that. Today is going to be so hot that the heat index will give you the impression that the word “hot” is on fire. There’s a good chance the city is breaking high temperature records today; yesterday, record were attached in LaGuardia and Newark. Remember that 200 cooling centers across the city are open, as are swimming pools, beaches, and water play parks. You can report outages to Con Ed here or by calling 1-800-75-CONED / 1-800-752-6633. Make sure you know the signs of heat-related illness. Call 911 if anyone has:

Hot, dry skin OR cold, clammy skin

Confusion or disorientation

Nausea and vomiting

Difficulty in breathing

Rapid heartbeat

Weakness

Dizziness

More information: https://t.co/itWyuVpbz2 pic.twitter.com/Btv0IfP2dK – nychealthy (@nycHealthy) June 29, 2021 Note: I have also decided to put NYC on alert for flying cockroaches. Prepare accordingly.

