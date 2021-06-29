Oklahoma State Wins 2020-21 Phillips 66 Bedlam Series with Record Fash





STILL WATER For the seventh time in the past eight years, Oklahoma State has won the Phillips 66 Bedlam all-sports series over Oklahoma this time by the widest margin in series history, 23-12. The Bedlam Series score is calculated by consecutive wins and losses in head-to-head competitions. In sports where there is no head-to-head matchup, the Big 12 Championship final standings are used. Breaking down the 2020-21 results by gender, the Cowboys beat the Sooners, 13-5, and the Cowgirls were the winners 10-7 against OU. The previous record for the most lopsided victory in the Bedlam series for either school came when OSU was an 18-10 winner in 2017-18. The success of Bedlam of Oklahoma State reflects an exceptional 2020-21 sporting year in which every OSU team was represented in the playoffs. Using the Learfield / IMG Directors Cup scoring system, six different OSU teams finished in the top 10 nationally this year: women’s golf (second), men’s cross country (third), wrestling ( third), men’s golf (third), softball (fifth) and football (ninth). Although horseback riding does not count towards the Learfield Director’s Cup rankings, the Cowgirls finished third at the 2021 NCEA Championships. In the 2020-21 academic year, five Oklahoma State teams won the Big 12 Men’s Cross Country, Wrestling, Equestrian, Men’s Golf and Women’s Golf Championships, the wrestler Freshman AJ Ferrari won an individual NCAA crown and 30 Cowboys and Cowgirls won All-America honors. Seven OSU student-athletes have been recognized with some form of Big 12 Player of the Year honor and 12 have won individual Big 12 titles. Oklahoma State 2020-21 National Arrivals Women’s Golf 2 Cross-country skiing men 3 Catch 3 Men’s golf 3 Equestrian 3 ^ soft ball 5 Football 9 Men’s basketball 17 Women’s basketball 17 Men’s tennis 17 Soccer 19 Women’s cross-country skiing 24 Women indoor athletics 24 Women’s tennis 33 Baseball 33 Outdoor athletics men 37 Men’s indoor athletics – Female outdoor athletics – ^ Does not count towards the school’s arrival in the Learfield / IMG Director’s Cup

