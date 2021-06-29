Fashion
This lookalike costs less than $ 50
We love lace. It’s obviously great for chic occasions, but we always like to incorporate it into less dressy looks. It is especially wonderful during the summer, whether it is a camouflage, a top or long dress!
Paris Hilton recently inspired We with her own lace dress look as she strolled through downtown Manhattan with her sister Nicky hilton, take pictures with the fans. She wore a beautiful white lace dress with short sleeves and a V-neckline. In another context, this dress could have looked ultra chic and formal, but Paris made it work for a city-chic look with her studded heels and cat eye sunglasses. We wanted a similar appearance for ourselves!
Get the V-neck floral lace maxi dress Bdcocofor only $ 46 at Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, June 29, 2021, but are subject to change.
This similar style that we found on Amazon just happens to be a bestseller with tons of reviews. We were so relieved to find sizes still in stock! Like Hiltons, this is a white lace dress with short sleeves and a V-neckline, and we can see it working for a variety of occasions.
This dress has a layer of sheer crochet lace on a simple white base, totally sheer for the short sleeves and hem both of which have a soft scalloped edge. Another reason we love that this dress has sleeves is that it means it fits bras, so you don’t have to go strapless or even backless!
Take a cute straw bag or maybe a wide brimmed sun hat to turn this dress into a beach vacation essential, or wear it with open heels for a nice dinner. It’s obviously also a great choice for brides-to-be, whether for an engagement shoot, bridal shower, or, as several reviews have done, to wear right through to the wedding itself. Add a flower crown or veil and the right pair of shoes and create a gorgeous bridal look. Imagine how shocked people will be when you tell them your dress was under $ 50!
This piece is also available in wine red, purple, pink and gray, and if you explore the Amazon page you will find even more variations with different types of designs. Go take a look and get your wardrobe ready for an upgrade!
Not your style? Buy more from Bdcoco here and explore more dresses here! Remember to check everything Amazon Daily Deals for more great finds at fabulous prices!
