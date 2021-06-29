In the modern world leather jackets for men are best suited for the general population. This fashionable jacket is not less than ninety years old yet nobody know how it got the name leather bomber jackets.

However, this jacket’s origin can be traced back to World War 1. During that period the cockpits of the aircraft were not enclosed in a proper manner at all. Hence this air force leather jacket was supposed to be the best-suited material that would save the pilots from the cold environment. The air force leather jacket which saved the pilots against the cold went to popular and fashionable jackets.

How Bomber (Air Force) Jacket Came?

Bomber jackets have an extremely rich history that goes back over 100 years. Today, they are rooted in our day to day fashion but they didn’t start off that way before they were worn as street wear. The bomber jacket was used as a functional heavy duty garment for pilots.

Over the course of 20th century, the bomber jacket has gone from being a practical garment to a fashion-forward statement piece. Its origins begin during World War 1 when aviation was still in its early stages most cockpits were not enclosed or sealed properly leaving the pilot open to cold air while flying it was the French and Belgium Royal Flying Corps who first donned the thick flying jackets in 1915. The jackets were made of leather as it was believed to be the most reliable material to combat severe flying conditions.

Once the United States heard about these practical jackets. They started the aviation clothing board in 1917 in order to create a proper uniform for pilots to wear. By 1932, the A-2 was released and would go on to become one of the most well-known styles released by the US Army Air Corp. The jackets were lined with fleece which pilots warmed and included front pockets, elasticated sleeves and a high collar additional fur was added as planes could now reach much higher altitudes and in turn colder temperatures. Although the style was slim, the leather would often freeze at higher altitudes, leading to a very uncomfortable flight.

Often cited as the grandfather of the modern day bomber jacket, the B-15 still included a fur collar and front pockets but it was made of cotton and had leather straps to hold oxygen masks in place. Innovation was needed and it came in the form of the MA. One after World War 2, nylon became the material of choice for flight apparel as it weighed very little and was resistant to water, mildew and insects. Since aviation had greatly improved, fur collars were no longer a necessity to combat the cold. Callers were now knit and the inside was a reversible bright orange in case of an emergency.

The MA one is one of the most replicated styles of bombers and is still worn frequently today because of their slim design and lightweight fabric as the 1940s and 50s came to a close. The freedom that came with the 1960s allowed the bomber jacket to enter civilian life.

The popularity of These Jackets Were Raising

MA ones were mass-produced in markets across North America Europe and Asia and even grew into a huge trend in Japan, in England. Subcultures began to experiment with the bomber jacket. Skinheads adopted the style as a rougher-looking version of the lighter Herrington jacket worn by their mod counterparts. A new type of aviation was also beginning to take its place in the mainstream space travelled by Suzy astok young President John F Kennedy.

NASA’s astronauts took center stage often wearing the jackets during ground training with the NASA logo located on either the chest or the shoulder. Astronauts became the new celebrities. Kennedy himself also had his own bomber jacket that reinforced his young look to the country, known for his sense of style. He would often wear his beloved Navy G-1 bomber jacket with the presidential seal sewn on the chest during casual weekends.

Throughout the 1980s, bomber jackets exploded back into mainstream after being used by multiple male actors in blockbuster films which had a huge impact on the continuous resurgence of bomber jackets in pop clarity. In the 1950s, Marlon Brando and a streetcar named desire and James Dean in rebel without a cause excuse. After certain subcultures claimed the bomber jacket as their own. It was the 1980s and 90s what would see several popular male leads donning the jackets. Once again, Steve McQueen in the Hunter Tom Cruise and Top Gun Bruce Wills in Pulp Fiction and Anne Ewan McGregor in Trainspotting, all played iconic roles while wearing the even more recognizable bomber jacket. Even today, Christopher Nolan’s period piece Dunkirk sees Tom Hardy as a pilot during World War 2 wearing a version of a B-3 bomber jacket.

People need to be thankful to the first and original bomber leather jackets. As the time went by the fashion industry noticed the popularity of these jackets and the designers came out with their own versions of these leather jackets. As time passed by, a number of Hollywood actors wore these jackets and made it more popular. This was because this was the jacket that helped in shaping the design of the most modern bomber jacket which is worn by civilians these days.

Ways to Keep Leather Bomber Jackets in the Best Condition

There are a number of measures which need to be taken to make sure the leather bomber jackets are kept in immaculate condition. New jackets should be taken care by cleaning it with water and stain protector to make sure no serious damages happen to the bomber jackets.

Cleaning should be done with regular wear. This should be done at least once in a year. The bomber jacket needs to be cleaned with a mild soap solution and at the same time a damp cloth which is used to wipe it. After leaving the bomber jacket for some time the next step is using a sponge that is soaked to clean water to rinse the solution. For more detailed cleaning methods, you can click here.

Maintenance of Bomber Jackets is No Doubt TAXING

If there is excess water in the bomber jackets it can be easily got rid of by tapping with a towel. The next step is to put the bomber jacket to dry in a well-ventilated spot. Leather conditioner would no doubt prevent the bomber jackets from cracking and drying. People should use enough to lightly coat the jacket. Bomber jackets can be spot cleaned by the users with nothing more than mild soap solution and damp cloth for the rest of the year.

Bomber Jackets Can be Worn Anyways

The bomber jacket has lasted through 100 years of history from being an essential piece of fighter pilots uniform during both World War 1 and World War 2 to becoming a street wear staple. It’s today the bomber jacket has stood the test of time.

Bomber jackets can be worn up or down depending on the style at the same time design. It has been seen Air force pilots stitching patches on their jackets. These patches which look almost the same can either be bought separately or got sewn on to some of the jackets. There are some bomber jackets which are available with belts that help the people to adjust the jackets so that it fits comfortably in the upper portion of the body for the people who engage themselves in winter biking. People who look for extra warmth need not worry all they need to do is put on a leather vest underneath their bomber jackets.