Foster Wheeler Settles Silk Shirt Bribery and Bribery Allegations | Thomas Renard

I am continuing my review of international anti-corruption work Amec Foster Wheeler (Foster Wheeler). Today I want to focus on the underlying facts of corruption. These facts are set out in the document from the Department of Justice (DOJ) Information and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Cease and desist order (Order). Examining these documents, you see how corrupt Foster Wheeler’s actions were, how high the corruption was within the organization, and how, in 2012, the employees of what was once a Texas-based American company (before it was reincorporated in Switzerland for avoidance) would so actively violate and totally ignore the Corrupt Practices Abroad Act (FCPA).

It all started with a conversation about some men’s fashion items, as a corrupt Italian agent surreptitiously received confidential Petrobras offer documents from a corrupt Petrobras official. According to the order, “At that time, the Italian agent and the outgoing non-executive chairman of the board of Foster Wheeler were regular customers of an upscale menswear store in New York City. At the request of the Italian agent, the sales manager of the clothing store organized a presentation with the outgoing chairman of the board. This outgoing president forwarded the documents to Foster Wheeler’s interim CEO who forwarded them to the Brazilian national director. You can see where this is all going, the corruption straight from the top past all the way down the chain.

The biggest problem was that the corrupt Italian agent couldn’t pass Foster Wheeler’s due diligence standards. The corrupt Italian agent initially thought he might be hired as a sub-agent for Unaoil, with whom he believed Foster Wheeler already had a business relationship. However, “This was wrong; in fact, Foster Wheeler had recently decided not to retain Monaco Intermediary Company due to compliance concerns. Nonetheless, the Italian agent offered to arrange for the Monaco middleman to receive its payments from Foster Wheeler, if that was any easier than conducting due diligence on the Italian agent.

The corrupt Italian agent did not detour in explaining to the Brazilian Country Manager: “It seems that the question of the project poses major problems. . . To discuss compliance (which I insist we have a solution for) it doesn’t matter now when you’re faced with [an] difficult battle in which we could be of real professional help ”. Brazil’s national director duly reported this email to his superiors in Houston and said: “[I]n this [email] the guy is more “explicit”.[I]In Brazil, we should try to avoid the path he suggests. If we do it in 1 project. . . we will be intimidated to do this in all projects by him and others. Fairly clear to everyone what was going on.

As if by magic (or maybe not), the “Brazil Country Manager has confirmed with Foster Wheeler’s CEO and COO that Foster Wheeler will offer the Italian agent a 2% commission. At the time, FWEL’s UFN-IV offer was due within days. Of course, there was the pesky question that there was no contract in place, but how important is a written contract after you’ve already agreed to hire a corrupt agent and the commission rate for that? same corrupt agent? Yet the branch’s general counsel “drew up an interim agency agreement to use the Italian agent even though Foster Wheeler’s policy on external agents did not allow interim agreements while due diligence was in progress. waiting”.

Even more surprisingly, after the interim agreement was put in place, due diligence returned to the corrupt Italian agent, indicating an association with Unaoil. Foster Wheeler’s management received the due diligence report on the Italian agent, which referred to his ties to Monaco Intermediary Company, and indicated that the due diligence review did not corroborate his past professional experience. Based on the results of the due diligence, Foster Wheeler decided not to hire the Italian agent as an agent on the UFN-IV project. However, Foster Wheeler did not terminate the acting agency contract. To remedy the situation, a corrupt Brazilian agent was employed instead. This corrupt Brazilian agent worked directly with the corrupt Italian agent, who continued to work on the project throughout its duration, all in violation of Foster Wheeler’s policies and procedures.

Foster Wheeler ultimately won the Petrobras contract. According to the Information, “In or about August 2012, as Foster Wheeler was negotiating the final terms of his agency contract with [corrupt Brazilian Agent]… Foster Wheeler Energy Executive 1 told an inside lawyer at Foster Wheeler Energy that Foster Wheeler Energy Executive 1 believed that [corrupt Italian Agent] could have promised to pay bribes to Petrobras officials. Foster Wheeler Energy Executive 1 further stated that he wanted to ensure that Foster Wheeler Energy entered into the agency agreement with [corrupt Brazilian Agent because there could be a problem with the UFN-IV contract if [corrupt] The Italian agent was not to receive funds to pay these bribes via [corrupt Brazilian Agent]agency commissions. Now there is evidence of actual knowledge that a bribe was offered. Did anyone at Foster Wheeler say, “let’s stop this illegal driving? ” Alas no.

Indeed, quite the contrary. Foster Wheeler made around $ 190 million on the contract with Petrobras and ultimately made around $ 12.9 million in profit from the contract. the [corrupt Brazilian Agent] received a two percent commission rate. In other words, a lot of “distribution around the money”, that the [corrupt Brazilian Agent] proceeded to do.

It shows how much corruption, crossing boundaries, or simply not looking at the facts can permeate an organization. But it was not simply a question of bribing the officers and employees of the great state of Texas. Foster Wheeler’s corruption also affected its US business unit, which held the contract with Petrobras. One can only assume that the DOJ and the SEC have asked the question “where else” given the level of corruption in this deal with Petrobras.

It all started with high-end men’s clothing, undoubtedly including silk shirts. Perhaps the real moral of this story is that if you want high-end men’s clothing, Saville Row is the only place to go.

Tomorrow, the mechanics of the corruption system, the dismal failure of Amec and John Wood Group PLC in their pre- and post-acquisition due diligence and final resolution. More importantly, why this enforcement action should be investigated by every compliance professional.

