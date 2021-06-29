Jill Biden looks stylish in a floral dress for Vogue’s August cover – Footwear News





Dr Jill Biden looked chic and cheerful for August Vogue blanket, which was just announced this morning. Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, Biden poses against an ornate iron balcony with the Washington Monument visible in the background. On the cover, the first lady wore a long-sleeved navy dress by Oscar de la Renta. The dress featured a multi-colored flower panel print, as well as a pleated skirt and long sleeves. The outfit was paired with Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings, designed by Tonne Goodman. Biden’s dress is actually still available, priced at $ 1,614 (on sale from $ 2,690) on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Across the pages of the magazine, Biden dons other stylish Goodman looks that feature American brands: a beige skirt and white blouse from Ralph Lauren, and a matching green sweater and pleated skirt from the Michael Kors Collection. In the accompanying article, she is introduced by Jonathan Van Meter about her recent life changes as First Lady, as well as her future plans while living in the White House, balancing her family life. and her teaching career while being a public figure and using her. public platform for good. Related When it comes to fashion, Biden has chosen not to discuss many details about her headline-grabbing first lady style. However, Van Meter notes that she frequently wears emerging and established designers, including much of Brandon Maxwell. Biden doesn’t fully understand the fascination many people have with her outfits – which she creates herself, without a stylist. “It’s pretty surprising, I think, how many comments are being made about what I’m wearing or whether I’m putting my hair in a scrunchie,” she says. The First Lady is known for her classic, effortless style – which, as mentioned earlier, often mixes established fashion brands with younger designer pieces. Biden is often seen in monochrome or themed outfits by Markarian, Jonathan Cohen, and Gabriela Hearst. Flowers have been a key print in her spring ensembles; In addition to past Oscar de la Renta and Dolce & Gabbana looks, the first lady also wore a purple short-sleeved dress earlier this week for a morning stroll on the South Lawn of the White House.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk the South Lawn of the White House after leaving Marine One on Sunday, June 27, 2021. CREDIT: AP When it comes to shoes, Biden’s choices are just as classic. The first lady frequently favors versatile slingback heels in nude and black tones, often from brands like Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated point-toe pumps are also a must-have for her brighter ensembles, usually from brands like Jimmy Choo. For the summer, she was also seen in Castañer’s wedge espadrilles which are pointy and chic. Check out the gallery for more on Jill Biden’s classic style over the years.

