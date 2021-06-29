“We have a point of view on fashion, culture and style:” The CEO of the GOAT group during the last round table





The sneaker market is hotter than a firecracker, and the online sneaker market GOAT The group is already starting the summer under the best auspices. After successfully closing a $ 195 million Series F round of funding, the company more than doubled its valuation to $ 3.7 billion, providing further evidence that the sneaker market shows no signs of slowing down. . While the GOAT Group is primarily known for its aftermarket offerings, GOAT co-founder and CEO Eddy Lu told Yahoo Finance Live that the company, through its partners, also has a strong connection to the primary market. This is a testament to our continued differentiation in the space where we are the convergence of not only secondary and resale markets, but also primary markets where major vendors such as Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and Versace also sell directly on our platform, Lou said. Balenciaga sneakers He told Yahoo Finance that the number one goal of the company during this latest funding round is to increase shareholder value and continue to build a sustainable and sustainable business. While GOAT’s core business remains footwear, with the company experiencing 100% year-over-year growth in sneakers, apparel has seen an incredible 500% year-over-year growth. other for the company. Lu attributes much of this growth to the younger generation, who have taken the platform to a gross goods value of $ 2 billion in the past 12 months. Eighty percent of our 30 million members are Gen Z and Millennials. They are the next generation of luxury and fashion consumers because it starts with the sneakers kids get excited about. . They are more interested in fashion and switch to luxury. They’re moving into lifestyle and fashion, and that’s why brands are so excited to partner directly with us because we’re a platform. It’s not just one of those unmarked markets. We have a point of view on fashion, culture and style. Lu says GOAT will use the proceeds from the funding round to help further invest in growing its sneaker business and rapidly growing apparel and accessories verticals. The company also plans to expand to 13 global facilities in Chicago, China, Japan and Singapore. The company will also seek to invest in the technological aspect of its activity. The story continues As for the big sellers on the platform, Lu points to the Nikes (NKE) Jordan brand but says there has been a greater consumer push towards luxury as the world begins to move out of the box. COVID-19 pandemic. Nike has just published its earnings; The Jordans are of course always very, very hot. They continue to make iconic and amazing sneakers. But what we were seeing now as the world is opening up is that lifestyle luxury is becoming more and more popular because people, when they go out, want to show off. And we were also seeing companies like Versace very well on our platform. Reggie Wade is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @ReggieWade. Read more:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/we-have-a-point-of-view-on-fashion-culture-and-style-goat-group-ceo-on-latest-funding-round-191144615.html

