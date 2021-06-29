Fashion
Bodens summer sales have up to 50% off: here’s everything we were buying
The summer sales are officially underway and we haven’t been disappointed so far, from the giant John Lewis event across tech, fashion and more, to Zara offering up to 50% off. on its ranges.
Now, fashion brand Boden, a Kate Middleton favorite, has launched a huge sale with clothing offerings for women, men, kids and babies.
The savings stretch over 1,500 pieces, so whether you’re looking for a flowy summer dress, a new shirt, sandals, or a trendy knit, there’s no better time to browse the site.
To save you the hassle of endless scrolling and help you narrow down your shopping list, we’ve been browsing the discounts to bring you an edition of some of the best parts to buy right now.
One item in particular that caught our attention is an already sold out blue cardigan worn by the Duchess herself. The Kates blue knit is half price right now, but we’re anticipating it will be out of stock (again) so you better be quick.
Read more:
From sunglasses and yellow mules to linen dresses and men’s grandpa shirts, here was everything added to our basket.
Our IndyBest team hand selects each offer we offer. We may earn a commission on the links in this article, but our selections were made independently and without bias. These revenues help fund journalism through The independent.
Boden Abercorn Scalloped Cardigan: At 70, now 37.50, Boden.fr
Exactly the cardigan worn by Kate, this pretty pale blue knit is very trendy with its scalloped details that enhance the classic style. Whether paired with denim jeans or worn over a dress in summer, it’s a great all-rounder. Made from a luxurious blend of merino wool and cotton, the garment is designed to be lightweight while remaining warm, allowing it to layer in the colder months.
Boden Carrie Linen Shirt Dress: Was 98, now 68.60, Boden.fr
Easy, breezy linen is a summer trend that continues year after year, and this utility-inspired dress is a classic take on it. It is elegant with two chest pockets and buttons on the front, while the tie at the waist helps to create a flattering silhouette.
Boden Elise heeled mules, daffodil: 98 years old, now 49 years old, Boden.fr
Sashay in the summer with these striking yellow shoes which are currently half price in the Boden sale. Easily dressy or casual, these 6cm block heel mules will prove to be a versatile choice. The slip-ons feature soft suede straps with padded soles, ensuring all-day comfort. Pair it with a white or neutral dress, like the Carrie piece above, and let the shoes do the talking.
Boden the silk shirt, ivory: Was 98, now 68.60, Boden.fr
A favorite in Holly Willoughby’s wardrobe, this versatile shirt looks just as good over a skirt as it does with pants or jeans. Crafted from 100% silk, the relaxed fit is paired with a sleek collar and concealed button front, while the long sleeves can be rolled up for a more casual look.
Boden como sunglasses, tortoiseshell: At 70, now 49, Boden.fr
Making us dream for a vacation, you can save $ 20 on this super chic pair of tortoise shell sunglasses on sale from Bodens. Sleek and oversized, the tall lenses are set off by the slim frames that remind them of the 70s. The brand claims they are ultra comfortable and lightweight, making them the perfect accessory for summer days.
Boden cuff jeans, indigo: at 75, now at 52.50, Boden.fr
A foolproof wardrobe, you can’t go wrong with a pair of dark denim jeans. These from Boden are designed with a bit of stretch for comfort and offer a classic straight fit that sits naturally on the waist. Trendy details come in the form of fixed cuffs and a five-pocket design. Now reduced by 30 percent, there’s no better time to collect them.
Boden grandfather collar pique shirt: 50 years old, now 35 years old, Boden.fr
Versatile and timeless, this grandfather-style shirt is a wardrobe staple. Crafted from striped pique cotton, it features a subtly textured finish that remains comfortable to wear while the front pocket adds pretty details. Available in sizes from S to XL, add it to your cart while being 30% off.
Boden Ruffled Strappy Dress: Was 34, Now 17, Boden.fr
Inject some fun and color into your little one’s wardrobe with this breezy summer dress. The bold gingham print is rewarded with extra details with the frilly straps while the side pockets add a practical touch. Made of breathable cotton and fully lined, it will certainly be ideal for the warmer months.
Boden Boys T-Shirt with Sea Animal Appliques: 19 years old, now 11.40 years old, Boden.fr
Taking inspiration from the ocean, this boy’s Boden top features a bold turtle print and is perfect for summer. Made from 100% cotton and featuring a classic round neck and short sleeves, the striped jersey design contrasts with the graphic.
