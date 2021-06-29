How Tati Gabrielle prepared to celebrate sustainable fashion

Behind the scenes with Tati Gabrielle at the Sustainable Style Awards. Photographed by Chris Singer.

The fourth edition of the Maison de Modes Sustainable Style Awards resumed the West Hollywood edition on Saturday evening. The evening brought together local fashion people like Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder and Maisie Williams for an intimate herbal dinner in honor of designer duo Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah of Studio 189.

For her first formal fashion event since the 2019 CFDA Awards, actress and model Tati Gabrielle delivered an utterly sophisticated and 100% sustainable look from head to toe. The 25-year-old, set to debut in her second leading role alongside Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley in Netflixs You later that year wanted to make a statement with her eco-friendly black, white and purple braids. After all, she is known for her big hair moments. So, she twisted her long strands made with reusable twine into a neatly messy top knot. For glam, Gabrielle opted for a sparkly shadow paired with a soft black pencil on her eyes and a neutral gloss on her lips to capture that fresh face feel.

For the main event, she opted for a recycled red, white and blue striped suit from Thom Browne. Made from vintage costumes and leftovers that were reworked into a brand new bespoke ensemble with knee patches, cuffs, and gold hardware, the patriotic number was topped with a pointy tie. I feel like I’m wearing a modern day Zoot costume, Gabrielle laughs.

Dainty De Beers diamond rings and eye-catching oval earrings added some sparkle to her polished outfit. Before stepping out, Gabrielle donned a pair of Aeras vegan snakeskin strappy sandals to complete her look with a little edge.

Gabrielle has spent little time at home in recent months; She has been busy filming in Berlin and Barcelona and finding clues about her mother’s birth mother during a month-long trip to South Korea. So when I asked the Los Angeles native what she was most excited to see and do this summer, her response was to stay home near my family and friends and re-explore my district. But for someone who enjoys spending time in nature as much as filming on location in Europe, Gabrielles’ next few weeks ring like a dream. My mom always called me her bohemian child when I was little, Gabrielle smiles. I love to love and, above all, I love nature.