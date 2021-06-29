On Liz Browns Twilight Man

LOVE, LIQUOR AND BETRAYAL: ingredients of choice for any Hollywood love story. Author Liz Brown wasn’t looking for Harrison Post, but [t]here he is in a framed studio portrait, black eyes, arms crossed, black hair slicked back, Rudolph Valentino undertones. I assumed he was a forgotten movie star, she writes in her bright new biography, Twilight Man: Love and Ruin in the Shadow of Hollywood and the Clark Empire.

A photo is worth a thousand words, but Post was a mom, her eyes taunting the viewer with secrets never to be revealed for all the money in the world:

He wasn’t sneering, but he wasn’t smiling either. He was wearing a dark jacket, a white collar shirt, open at the throat. His writing, with quills and flourishes, came from another time. the P in Post fluttered like a flag. His hair was dark and shiny, his gaze defiant, as if he could challenge you to a duel or in bed. I wanted it as soon as I saw it.

The photo was dated 1922 with Good Wishes Posts written on the back. During all the time my grandmother and I spent together, I never heard her mention Harrison Post. And Brown could understand why. She had been separated from her family because of her lesbianism, and no one in her family seemed willing to share information about the mysterious man. Thus, the Harrison Post portrayal had been obscured until Brown learned a key detail about him: he had been the lover of his grandmother’s uncle, William Andrew Clark Jr., heir to the one of the country’s greatest copper fortunes.

Through fierce interviews and research, reviewing diaries, articles and photographs, Brown portrays the duo in an unparalleled way. twilight man is a biography, romance, and non-fiction mystery, taking with it the bite of fiction. Brown sweeps his reader from the post-Civil War era to the days of the Spanish Flu and through World War I and II. Post tangles with blackmailers, crooks, murders and Nazis. I think I am feeding off the excitement, he liked to say. It’s life.

The couple met in 1919 when Post was a clerk in a men’s fashion store. They quickly became friends, and Post quickly began to act like a customer himself, not standing behind a counter but rather next to Wills as the two wandered around the store, discussing history and lore- make. Maybe the conversation has spread to other topics.

The exact details surrounding the courtship display are unknown, other than the fact that they have become inseparable. On the lack of details, Brown deplores:

It’s a bitter realization that by digging queer lives, we so often dig loathing for those lives. As we comb through criminal reports and editorials for traces of marginalized lives, we enter a world riddled with contempt and itching. In the transcripts of the trials, we do not find people but degenerates and perverts [] We know tragedy rather than joy.

The post flourished on the Clarks side. They partied, traveled, and conversed with movie stars and tycoons like Ann Getty and Henry Huntington, with whom Clark shared a love for old books. He has amassed an impressive collection, including works by Oscar Wilde. Clark bought letters exchanged between the famous author and playwright and his lover, Lord Alfred Douglas, which Post helped transcribe.

His taste for literature dropped dangerous clues at this time. Clark played the role of the dilettante philanthropist but understood he had to keep the scandal away from his name. If his sexuality was exposed, he would be rejected from society, even if he had enough money to buy the moon. His father, William Andrew Clark Sr., had been one of Montana’s Copper Kings, a corrupt and relentless empire builder of the 1880s who won his election to the United States Senate to expand his reach. His children inherited both fame, fortune and expectations.

Yet their close friends knew the score, as did a few enemies. The Browns title comes from a dismantling of gossip published in 1939 by a disgruntled employee, William Daniel Mangam. In The Clarks: an American phenomenon, Mangam uses the term twilight men to describe the couple, slang period for men who love men. The Clark family may have tried to destroy all copies of the famous book, Brown writes, but they were unsuccessful. She has located a copy, although she treats it with caution.

There was little that Clark and Post hadn’t done together. They shared a Pacific Palisades mansion called Villa dei Sogni the House of Dreams, suitable for men who seemed to be living the dream life in the 1920s. Clark funded the Los Angeles Philharmonic and attended the season openings with his personal secretary at his sides. It was a necessary fiction. In the years to come, traveling with an entourage will be customary not only to have someone there to handle luggage, reservations and other matters, but also to obscure the nature of the relationship between the two men. Gains were made to the right people, and false stories about Clark’s flirtations with starlets spread to the newspapers to keep reporters sated.

Post had many talents: an eye for art, an aptitude for conversation and most importantly, a knack for practical engineering. He created an identity that suited his mind, a luxury that Clark could not afford with his vast millions. twilight man talks about the difficulties of carrying a surname shrouded in dishonor by union interests and progressives. Posts’s father, on the other hand, was a drunkard and con artist who expressed little love for his son. But he grew up with a flair for fiction like his father. In the summer of 1929, anything was possible:

The Dow Jones had climbed over three hundred points and could go higher. A bootlegger could become a class man, like James Gatz became Jay Gatsby. Like Harrison Post, F. Scott Fitzgeralds Jazz Age creation was known for its beautiful clothes, fancy parties and whispered crimes. Of course, Gatsby was a character in a book and Harrison a man in real life, but they were both fictional, author and invention at the same time.

twilight man is told primarily in chronological order, with the exception of the wild story or teasing to avoid a lull in the narrative. As Brown travels through the years, she reminds the reader of the sociological context:

Although the word homosexual, like heterosexual, existed in 1918, it was never uttered during [a] trial. Gay had been used in the 19th century to refer to prostitutes (gay women) and brothels (gay houses) as well as male prostitutes, but it did not emerge in its current meaning until the 1930s and 1940s.

The Clark family objected to Wills’ association with a wayward man, a code word for gay. His older brother Charlie pointed out to him: [A] man may be acquainted with murderers, second-story men, bunco steers, etc., with no one but long hair and narrow mind, but there is a type of man that one cannot afford to know, a man who is, or even has the reputation of being, a degenerate. As Brown explains,

Partnering with Harrison Post was a straight path to not only the quicksand of blackmail, endless gain and paranoia, but also lasting public humiliation. Charlie knew some powerful men in public life who had been destroyed by these kinds of associations.

If their relationship was discovered, the two could be jailed. Beyond that, [f]families are universes in themselves. A child does not question their laws, atmosphere and mechanics, just as he does not question the existence of gravity. Still, Wills’ bond with the young man turned out to be stronger than a duty to family and put the couple at risk of being discovered. Post and Clarks’ challenge provides a respite from the grief that runs throughout their lives. twilight man is rich with joy and wonder amidst the drama.

Neither man left visible evidence that either was gay. A close friend of Clark’s destroyed any material that could have been considered exposing or incriminating. Brown takes on the role of investigator as she unveils an epic tale of loss, grief and survival. Like so much that remains of Harrison Post, it’s tantalizing, confusing, and riddled with loopholes, but there’s enough left to tell its story.

While Brown clearly has feelings for his subjects, that doesn’t stop him from shining a light on their darker sides. Later in his life, Clark suffered from lumbago. He was becoming deaf. He seemed depressed, and he often came to the breakfast table undressed and still drunk, or just starting out. Although Post and Clark were brave, they had flaws and grew distant later in life. The Mangams vendetta has taken its toll. The splendid drunken twenties were gone, the secret too.

When Clark died in 1934, Post was 1,000 miles away in a Los Angeles sanatorium, suffering from a mental breakdown. He couldn’t hear the melancholy chords, much less hear the tremors that rocked the church as the musicians’ bows rose and fell as crowds gathered to mourn his fifteen-year-old companion. He wrote: I feel that Will is always with me.

Being a twilight man in the 1920s meant living in a state of fear, an obscured version of yourself. The author herself enjoyed more freedom in the following century but still worries about the judgment of her family. She recalls an incident with an uncle after the death of her grandmother:

[H]e asked about life in New York. I was careful. I said that I was living with a woman and that things were difficult with my parents. I didn’t say much more because at the time even the smallest glimmer of light exposed more pain than I could handle. My uncle put his hand on my knee or maybe he took my hand and squeezed it. And then he told me about a friend of his whose son was gay.

The uncle then told Brown about the Mangams book. To others, the chain of my uncles might seem strange, but within my family it was not uncommon to go from a moment of tenderness to a whispered scandal about strangers from the past. I understood that Uncle Rich was telling me that I was not alone. With twilight man, Brown conveys the same message to his reader.

twilight man is a layered account. Brown writes: No inheritance is pure, not in this tangled saga. It is easy to find villains and victims. Heroes are harder to find. Yet they do exist. She avoids forced pity or making Post and Clark tragic heroes. She leaves them pure and simple.

Vesper North is a writer, artist and instructor who teaches English and communications.