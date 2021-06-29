Meet this Hilo Fashion Designer, Mompreneur and Longtime Merrie Monarch Supporter

When I first met Just sistersowner and designer, Regina “Lola” Miller in 2014 at Merry monarch feast in Hilo, we instantly bonded around our mutual love for hula, the festival and supporting Hawaii’s thriving creative community. It was Merrie Monarch, after all, and I was touring the craft show for all my Hawaiian fashion favorites. Her energy was magnetic and her gratitude was palpable – I remember thinking that she was one of the most genuinely kind, gracious and aloha– fulfilled girls I had never met. After swooning over his creations, we exchanged contacts and our friendship ensued. (The annual craft fair has been canceled this year for safety reasons.)

I have watched in wonder over the years her craft fair booth doubling and tripling in size every Merrie Monarch, flourish like the vibrant hand-screened floral prints on her designs. Simply Sisters grew from a small, passionate project to a thriving business that led to the opening of their own boutique in downtown Hilo. Regina reflected on the growth she has seen through her participation in the Merrie Monarch Craft Fairs, the exciting new releases she has launched at the 2021 Simply Sisters “Merrie Monarch Marketplace”, as well as the success of the new opening of his daughter Alexis. LexBreezy shop in Kailua on O’ahu.

Merrie Monarch is special to many of us, but she’s especially sentimental to you because that’s where you started Simply Sisters. What does Merrie Monarch mean to you?

Merrie Monarch represents our culture and our livelihood – that’s so much to Hilo! It’s the craft fairs all over the city, the hula and the aroma of flowers in the stadium, the beautiful hula and the live music you can hear so far away. It’s such a magical week and we are so grateful to have been a part of it.

What memories do you have of your first experience as a seller at the craft fair there?

I remember entering the Sangha Hall Craft Fair for the first time and I was so nervous that no one would buy anything – I was just making jewelry back then. I remember very well the kindness of our neighbors and the kindness of our customers, everyone was just grateful to be there. I remember winning $ 500 on my first day and I was so excited I just wanted to go shopping! I discovered other sellers who were willing to barter, so I just traded products – it was so exciting!

What was it like to see your small business transition from a seasonal salesperson stand to a physical store?

It’s always surreal to me that we’re in retail and fashion – it all started out as a jewelry-selling hobby. It’s so amazing how creative you can be when you have the passion to do something you love. If you are passionate about what you love, you will surely grow taller and creativity will come naturally.

Over the years, people have lined up in droves to buy Simply Sisters from your booth at the MM Craft Fair to do so now in your store in Hilo. How does it feel to see your visions come true?

There had never been any plans to have a shop, we were happy to organize craft fairs. But when your clothes and wares start to take over your home, that’s when you start to think you need to find a place. We started doing pop-ups in a one bedroom apartment we own in Hilo and eventually opened the store because I wanted to support other brands as well and love supporting other designers. We have now opened up the store to other artists by hosting pop-ups like a mini craft fair where people can enjoy shopping and camaraderie. It’s all about the aloha spirit when shopping at craft fairs and that’s what I love about our store in Hilo. It’s not just about shopping, but also enjoying the camaraderie, meeting old friends again and making new ones.

Your daughter, Alexis, followed in your footsteps, developed her talents in design school and launched her own successful business, LexBreezy! How does it feel to see her follow her dreams and realize the depth of her talents?

We are very proud of Alexis and all of his accomplishments. She always worked hard, she started in high school and started taking part-time jobs as soon as she could get a work permit. We have tried to instill this work ethic in our family to work hard in everything you do so that you are happy knowing that you have done your best. Now she has become our teacher and helps us with our business. She is so innovative, creative and hardworking, it’s amazing to see the success she has had with LexBreezy’s online store and now her own beautiful boutique in Kailua.

What similarities or differences distinguish Simply Sisters from LexBreezy as you and Alexis grow as designers?

We’re similar – we’re both in love with Hilo and we use the beauty of our Big Island in all of our designs. Aesthetically our styles differ slightly, as LexBreezy embraces the younger generation with alluring and fresh aloha clothing and Simply Sisters focuses on more casual and contemporary styles.

How do you and Alexis strike a balance as your businesses evolve, while still being so loyal to each other?

We try to talk to each other on a daily basis. We exchange ideas, collaborate and explore new projects together. We support each other in everything we do. Sometimes it can be difficult, but at the end of the day we know we only want the best for each other. Being there for each other is what keeps us going.

How did you feel when you saw her unveil the LexBreezy store at its recent opening in Kailua, O’ahu, especially knowing how emotional this experience can be?

I was simply amazed at how quickly she did it and how her vision came to life. I joked, “Why didn’t I think about it?” or “Why isn’t it in my store?” We worked together on her store and she asked for our advice every step of the way, but it’s all really her. It is his vision and his ideas. It is absolutely magnificent. Kailua is so lucky to have it. She said, “Mom, we’re going to need some clothes from your old ladies!” I laughed, “Excuse me, who are you calling old man?” But she told me that customers came in and asked for Simply Sisters! It made us feel wonderful that she also wants our clothes in her shop.

Your aloha for other businesses and creatives is contagious and you always make it a point to support those around you. Why do you think it is important as a small business owner to put these values ​​into practice in an industry that often promotes competition?

It is very gratifying for me to be able to support other women in business. I enjoyed opening our shop for pop-ups and inviting other business sisters to sell their wares. As sisters of fashion, we must always remember to stand together whenever possible because, at the end of the day, it’s about showing true aloha, and there is nothing more important than the relationships.

2020 has been an incredibly difficult year and especially for small business owners. How did you deal with these challenges with your business and your staff?

It was an incredibly difficult year when it all came to a halt, but just having the faith that it was only temporary really helped us. Because we couldn’t do events, we focused on our online store. People were so kind to keep supporting us and supporting local businesses – it was such a blessing.

How would you describe the feeling in the city of Hilo during this exciting time of year?

The feeling here in Hilo is pure joy! You can feel it – in farmers’ markets, restaurants and stores – everyone is happy to see businesses reopen. Merrie Monarch didn’t have an audience this year, but plenty of people are coming back to shop. We ran a Merrie Monarch Marketplace starting last weekend and included some wonderful pop-up sellers, as well as a mini lūʻau with our tradition of fried fish. We also created Merrie Monarch t-shirts like mahalo to celebrate the return of the festival, part of the proceeds being donated to the festival. Hula is alive and well in Hilo!

You have grown not only a beautiful brick and mortar store, but also an online store. What new coins are you particularly excited about and do you have something new to launch during Merrie Monarch week?

We are delighted to present our new print this season: our Liko Lehua. We’re also excited to have expanded our collection to include home and bath items this year.

How are you going to spend the MM week and what are you looking forward to the most as the competition approaches?

Merrie Monarch week will be dedicated to celebrating the hula with my hula sisters. We will miss watching it live at Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium, but we can’t wait to watch it on TV this week.

Browse Hilo’s Just sisters online store and LexBreezyKailua’s online store for small-scale shopping and supporting talented local Hawaii businesses.