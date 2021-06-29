Moschinos’ Hotdog dress is basically Tim Robinson in ITYSL





It’s nice to see ketchup fashion finally at Tim Robinson.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo courtesy of Moschino and Netflix A week before returning to Netflix for season two, Tim Robinsons’ comedy series I think you should go has officially become the hottest new face in the fashion world. The reveal comes from the unveiling of Jeremy Scotts 2022 men and women resort collection for Moschino, which was revealed today, with a musical titled Love at first sight: the Moschino musical. Scott speak with Vogue about the collection, and right at the top of the conversation, he shouted out a piece he’s especially proud of. Sometimes I forget that maybe I am a little twisted, because everything is so natural. It’s enthusiastic, it’s authentic, it’s pure. It may be a little naive. It sounds silly to say that for granted, but if I think of it in everyone’s terms Yeah! he said. It’s a pre-collection and I have a fucking hot dog dress! Seems familiar? Here’s Moschino’s fucking hot dog dress: Photo: Courtesy of Moschino If you are a fan of ITYSL, you will already recognize this look as a out of the ordinary fashion moment of the shows first season in 2019, which has since exploded into one of the most deployed political memes of the past two years. But just for the sake of comparisons, here is ITYSLs fucking hot dog dress: Photo: Netflix Given the striking similarities, we just wanted to note how Scott, intentionally or unknowingly, clearly took inspiration from Robinson when he started working on this collection, which also includes looks inspired by breakfast and sundaes. And in case there are any fashion designers struggling with ideas that need Robinson inspiration, TC tugs and Z shirt are just there.

