KOMODO sponsors British tennis player Jodie Burrage





We are delighted to announce that Komodo is now sponsoring British tennis player Jodie Burrage. Jodie is playing Wimbledon today at 11am and we can’t wait to connect. We are very proud to support such a hardworking and promising young athlete, Jodie is very environmentally conscious and this partnership grew out of that alongside our admiration for such a talented player. Jodies’ passion and interest in sustainable development aligns perfectly with everything we stand for. As Wimbledon takes steps to be more sustainable, we felt the start of the iconic tournament was the perfect time to back Jodie and show our support. Wimbledon aims to reduce its emissions to zero by 2030 and introduced reusable Pimms cups and strawberry trays this year! Small steps that will make a huge difference. Komodo can’t wait to build a great relationship with Jodie and watch her grow up. Today is just the start of what we hope will be a great partnership. She is the perfect customer for Komodo and looks great in our clothes. She was extremely excited to be behind this rising star and will cheer her on today! The history of Komodo Originally producing clothes in London, travel fever took our founder Joe Komodo to Bali and Kathmandu, where, falling in love with these beautiful cultures, he decided to combine the art and skills of the locals with the contemporary London life. He created a fair and fun brand around a lifestyle that KOMODO is famous for. Club outfits were an important part of the initial history in the 90s, and parties were at the center of the KOMODO world, throwing infamous parties, quickly building a reputation for the brand. Celebrities like Jamiroquoi and the Spice Girls wore KOMODO early on, and our clothes featured heavily on Leonardo DiCaprio in The Beach which epitomized the KOMODO travel and hiking lifestyle. We even provided the simple black T-shirt worn by Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider. Factories We have been working closely with family factories from the start and we visit several times a year to produce our collections with them. Our solar powered knitwear factory in Nepal that we have been working with for over 10 years has become like family to us. Fabrics We work with luxury weight organic cotton GOTS certified, hemp. Bamboo, Tencel, Organic linen, Cruelty-free wool (still without mulesing), recycled PET. Charities Sumatran Orangutan Society, we donate to them for every pair of socks we sell to help them with their reforestation work

We are working closely with the Tibet Relief Fund and recently helped them rebuild a school that was destroyed after the 2015 earthquake.

We are part of the 1% for the planet

We work closely with Sunrise Orphanage Kathmandu to sponsor their children. Learn more about KOMODO on the brand page: fashionunited.com/compagnies/komodo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/komodo-sponsoring-british-tennis-player-jodie-burrage/2021062956269 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos