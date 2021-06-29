Capri Holdings Limited raises its forecast for fiscal year 2022

LONDON–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI), a global fashion and luxury group, today announced that the company has raised its forecast for revenue and adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2022. The updated guidelines, along with a broader view of the company’s vision, growth strategies and long-term outlook, will be shared during the company’s Virtual Investor Day today starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The Company now expects FY2022 revenue to be approximately $ 5.15 billion compared to the previous forecast of approximately $ 5.10 billion, primarily reflecting trends in better than expected first fiscal quarter sales. Due to the better-than-expected outlook for the first quarter, the Company now expects adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2022 to be between $ 3.80 and $ 3.90, compared to previous guidance by $ 3.70 to $ 3.80.

John D. Idol, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “As the world reopens, we are delighted to see better than expected performance from our three iconic luxury and fashion houses and are raising our outlook for the year. With greater visibility into the trajectory of the global economic recovery, we now have even more confidence in the future and believe our three luxury houses are positioning Capri Holdings to deliver several years of strong revenue and earnings growth.

To view Virtual Investor Day live, please visit the website at least 15 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. Registration and access to the live webcast can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (www.capriholdings.com). A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation and will be accessible via the webcast. A replay of the event will be made available shortly after the event ends. Presentation materials will be made available shortly before the start of the event and will be archived on the company’s website after the presentation concludes.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion and luxury group, comprised of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of luxury fashion categories, including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line. of perfumery products. The company’s goal is to continue to expand the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they retain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPRI.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements which are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are forward-looking in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on the current expectations and projections of the management of Capri Holdings Limited (the Company) regarding future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties. that could cause results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statement preceded or followed by or which includes the words plans, believes, expects, intends, will, should, could, could, could, anticipates, could or similar words or phrases, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, levels of cash flow and future availability of credit, compliance with covenants under the Company’s credit agreement, the ability to the company to integrate successfully and obtain the expected benefits of the entire acquisition and successfully execute our growth strategies; the risk of disruption of the company’s activities; risks associated with operating in international markets and our global sourcing activities; the risk of cybersecurity threats and breaches of privacy or data security; the negative effects of events on the market price of the Company’s common shares and its results of operations; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and / or regulatory actions related to the Company’s activities; fluctuations in demand for the Company’s products; debt levels (including debt incurred through acquisitions); the timing and extent of future share repurchases, which may be carried out through open market transactions or privately traded, and are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, trading restrictions under the company’s insider trading policy and other relevant factors, and which share buybacks may be suspended or discontinued at any time, the level of other investing activity and the use of cash; changes in consumer traffic and retail trends; loss of market share and competition in the industry; fluctuations in capital markets; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; the occurrence of unforeseen epidemics and pandemics, disasters or catastrophes; political or economic instability in major markets; unfavorable results in litigation; and general local and global economic, political, business and market conditions and risks set forth in reports the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report of the Company on form 10- K for the fiscal year ended March 27, 2021 (File n ° 001-35368). Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of its publication and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statement contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.