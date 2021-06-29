Bryan County couple release 4K after someone steals wedding dress, car parts and family dog





MEAD, Oklahoma (KXII) – A Bryan County couple lose nearly $ 4,000 after they say someone broke into their garage and stole several things, including a $ 2,000 wedding dress. Kristen Miller and her husband Greggory are in the process of moving to McAlister. When they returned home to Mead on Monday evening, they noticed something strange. We realized our garage door was open he (Miller) walks in and notices my box labeled wedding stuff was open, and the first thing we noticed was my missing wedding dress, Miller said. Her missing $ 2,000 wedding dress. But Miller says it’s not about the money. Right away, I am raped. This is not true. It’s not easy to find the kind of money to do that, to get that for him, and someone just come in and take it? said Greggory Miller. The two met during the service. Greggory, an Army Specialist and Oklahoma National Guard; and Kristen, a Private Military Intelligence Officer. Our first wedding was nothing, it was cheap and I wanted to give her the wedding she deserved, Miller said. We’ve been together for 10 years, someone left and stole this, it’s not good. Now veterans, the couple plan to renew their vows this fall, with or without the dress. Kristen says she just hopes whoever stole it gets it back to her. I’m just lost for words, because they say never try on the first dress but the dress I chose was the first dress and even though we were married and just renewing our vows it was perfect – I didn’t need any changes or anything, Miller said. Also stolen from their garage, over two thousand dollars in car parts from a parked Camaro and one of the family dogs, a Pitbull mix named Nova. If you have any information on those responsible, contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office. Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

