MFW, PFW Spring ’22 Top sneaker trends – Footwear News

Top buyers talk to FN about what reigned on the Milan and Paris catwalks, as well as the leading brands and trends for Spring 22. Plus, how the return to IRL went to watch and buy appointments? Keep reading to find out.

Bruce Pask, Menswear Director, Bergdorf Goodman

BEST BRANDS:

“I was very happy to be able to see in person the presentation of the new Arpoador sneakers by Christian Louboutin in their Parisian showroom. This is an incredibly innovative slip-on design with a three-piece construction: the upper, see-through outsole, and a removable footbed that can be seen through the sole. It’s eye-catching and sure to be a hit with our customers. Its new stretch backpack is the perfect blend of fashion and utility, crafted in black grained leather with a red studded outline and iconic side panels. Another winner is the new small shoulder bag, a great trendy shape for men. Kim Jones’ new collaboration collection designed with Travis Scott was the most anticipated show in Paris and was filled with terrific new shoes and accessories. A ’90s style skate shoe was a great new sneaker to add to their very solid branded assortment. A new take on the house’s slanted logo that reads “Jack,” commemorating Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label, was smart and is sure to be coveted when backpacks, saddles and shoes sporting the new treatment hit the market. Fendi also had some incredibly strong introductions, including their new Flow sandal with a thick rubber outsole and nylon straps, especially in the house’s signature brown and yellow colourway. The futuristic style of the Flow slip-on sneaker is incredibly stylish and attractive. The brand has also introduced some stunning new reversible logo belts that will be a nice addition to the trend that continues to keep its momentum going.

HOT TRENDS:

“Sneakers continue to dominate the men’s footwear landscape, with continued innovation and new introductions from all brands. The 90s-style skate sneaker looks to be the silhouette of the season, with a version of Dior that made its runway debut last week in Paris. Fendi also showcased their new skate-inspired Match sneaker with a terrycloth collar and Off White showed off a mid-rise version of the style. We also see exciting new innovations in the world of trendy men’s sandals, sitting at the intersection of sneaker and pool slide, with thicker comfortable soles, straps or cross bands, and soles. , iconic colors and logos. Dior’s new strap-on slide in their new version of the oblique logo was a great introduction. Fendi’s new Flow sandal is another winner, with its chunky outsole and nylon straps, especially in the brand’s signature brown and yellow colourway. The comfort-focused slip-on mule offering continues to expand, with new introductions from many brands like Off White to Dolce and Gabbana, in sleek and dressy evening styles as well as more casual and wear-focused versions. comfort. Loro Piana introduced a new luxurious knit summer slipper, an extension of his signature Summer Walk moccasin.



Fendi spring ’22

IRL VS. VIRTUAL:

“My trip to Paris and then to Milan with Neiman Marcus GMM Russ Patrick showed us both unequivocally that the virtual world is not a real substitution for shows and showroom by seeing the nuances and details of clothes and accessories , feeling the hand of fabrics and materials and having organic and compelling conversations with our valued partners. We have certainly seen the value of digital interactions and this medium will continue to inform the way we engage with each other, providing viable options and additional means of communication. I was thrilled and grateful that we were able to start our return to the physical market at that point, to be truly inspired by the actual product that we could touch and hold. “

Helen David, Head of Luxury Merchant, Kurt Geiger

BEST BRANDS:

“Louis Vuitton broke the Internet with its Nike collaboration; The Air Force 1 model is instantly the most desirable shoe of the season. Fendi’s slip-on sneakers are a luxurious and ultra-comfortable take on the trail running trend. Dior’s B713 sneaker – in collaboration with Travis Scott and inspired by ’90s skate shoes – will be another waitlist / sell style. I also liked A-Cold-Wall – great utility styles echoing the outdoor trend.

HOT TRENDS:

“The dominant trend will be low-top basketball silhouettes, no doubt due to the resurgence of the Nike Dunk over the past year. Dior, Fendi, Prada, Louis Vuitton and Amiri are all key players here. I’m especially excited about Amiri as he’s gaining momentum quickly and with a tighter cast, he keeps the hype going. In terms of emerging trends, the skating influence of the 90s is being felt. Lanvin’s curb sneaker already sold out in stores and as above, Dior’s B713 will also be one of the season’s most desirable sneakers. Outside of sneakers, it’s great to finally see some of our more directional customers embrace the moccasin trend: the Prada Chocolate moccasin is certainly the key moccasin of the season, but brands like Casablanca and Rhude also have some great ones. versions.



Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: Java-Fashion / Louis Vuitton

IRL VS. VIRTUAL:

“Nothing compares to the feeling of seeing an incredible show in person; the atmosphere, the excitement before the show and see the product in person. It truly is a special moment that cannot be digitally reproduced. However, the digital platform allows designers to be more creative and, most importantly, makes the event much more accessible, which is a great thing for the fashion industry. In the future, I think we’ll probably see a hybrid model, a combination of in-person and digital platforms. The digital platform also allows smaller brands struggling for decent time slots or with budgets, the ability to show on the same stage.

Louis DiGiacomo, SVP, Men’s GMM at Saks Fifth Avenue

BEST BRANDS:

“Dior, Alexander McQueen and Louboutin shoes stood out during menswear weeks in Milan and Paris. Their collections balanced formal offerings for events and back to the office with versatile sneakers that included embellished, understated and high styles, as well as sneakers. In addition, the sneakers in the collection featured a wide range of colors in dusty shades of pinks, lilacs and shades of blue.

HOT TRENDS: “We’re excited to see a return to more formal and outdoor comfort styles for spring 2022. Comfortable mules and sandals will dominate the season as they can be worn comfortably all day.” IRL VS. VIRTUAL:

“We plan to return to live shows this fall and look forward to meeting up with friends and seeing the collections in person. Nothing compares to attending a live fashion show, and we can’t wait to feel that energy again soon. While a return to live shows is inevitable, we believe the buying process could adapt a hybrid approach by offering both in-person and virtual market dates. “

Thom Scherdel, Menswear Buyer, Browns

BEST BRANDS:

“The Prada show was a highlight for MFW, especially for accessories. We loved the updated bob hat, with a pointed brim and logo in the form of a mini pocket on the back. At Jil Sander, the buttery blue leather tote bags caught our eye and at PFW Ernest W. Baker was a must-watch for ready-to-wear but also for bringing back monochrome cowboy boots, Matrix sunglasses and driving gloves.



From left to right: Men’s short shorts and athletic sandals for spring 2022, from MSGM, Prada and Fendi. CREDIT: Courtesy of MSGM, Prada, Fendi

HOT TRENDS:

“We noticed a lot of buckle sandals on the runway, from black leather square-toe sandals at Prada to neutral embossed logo pairs at Fendi and cream raffia buckle sliders at Dior.”

IRL VS. VIRTUAL:

“After a series of seasons where fashion houses have limited themselves to presenting their latest collections in digital form, it’s great to see a return to live shows and refreshing to have the chance to be closer to the creative energy. “