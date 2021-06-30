Fashion designer Roger Gary returns to Summer Sizzle BVI





Guyanese-American fashion designer Roger Gary will have the desire to do what he does best since the pandemic. He will showcase his stunning Aqua Couture swimwear collection when he returns to Caribbean fashion event Summer Sizzle BVI on July 25. The fashion scholar said Summer Sizzle in the British Virgin Islands is one of the exciting fashion events he looks forward to participating in every year, and added that during the 2020 pandemic we all hope it all comes down to the normal. Well, the time is right, and the Global Glamor Runway Show at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Tortola, BVI, will feature some of the best designers, and where the award-winning couturier is all excited to bring the public to their feet with his exciting new collection. . He said that due to the fact that he had so much free time in 2020 after the coronavirus put the fashion affair aside, he is ready with the 2021 collection, which he put all his energy into. . I wanted to use bright colors for this season and wanted it to be bolder. The cuts are sexier and more playful with flowing beach covers, said the Brooklyn-based designer, known for her sleek evening dresses and edgy swimsuits. With the stage now set, Gary is set for what should be an exciting production, filled with some of the best and brightest collections, ready to pair with the sun, surf and beautiful beaches of the British Virgin Islands. Gary, who has featured in top publications including Womans Wear Daily, NY Daily News, Caribbean Life, Essence Magazine, Unchain Magazine, British Pride and She Caribbean, said her fashion philosophy encompasses the whole of being a woman. , clothes and woman. become a. The master craftsman’s ready-to-wear collection has graced the catwalks at New York Fashion Week, Brooklyn Fashion Weekend, Caribbean Fashion Week, Jamaica Style Week, Barbados Fashion Week and St. Kitts Fashion Week. The Black Entertainment Television (BET), Rip The Runway and the VH1 Fashion Show Alum will be joined on the runway by Bravo TV’s Styled to Rock contender Sergio Hudson, who has worked with celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Kelly Osbourne and Pharrell Williams. As well as Yumi Katsura, of Paulette Cleghorn, Designer Couture & Bridal Swimwear, Sai Sankoh, Resort Collection, Baby Phat of Kimora Lee Simmons, Sportswear, and Carlton Jones, Fluid Designer Collection, among others.

