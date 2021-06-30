Small business tips from Say Yes to the Dress TV show

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – AT the cattery in Chattanooga, Suzanne Dulin used a hit wedding dress TV show as inspiration to help Hamilton County small businesses come out of the pandemic.

“I love the show. It has been operating for 20 years. They have very successful marketing. Their salespeople are great. I think a lot of people are afraid of sales, but they set such a great positive example of a good sales experience, ”said Dulin.

Dulin said she can use examples from the show and show that other small businesses hope to use these situations in their own businesses.

“Most of us will watch the show and know exactly what’s going to happen when you walk into the store, try on these dresses, and they’ll ask you if you’re going to say yes to the dress and these processes transfer it to yours. sales experience and your business. So it’s like a great role model, ”Dulin said.

She said it had been a difficult year and a half due to the pandemic, but it provided an opportunity for small businesses to grow.

“Direct selling as a way to bring money into your business without spending any money. Also be able to talk to your existing customers and withdraw more money from customers who are already engaged in your business. So I help people generate sales without necessarily spending money, ”Dulin said.