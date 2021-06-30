Kim Kardashian’s Vatican Dress Sends Message





Every outfit Kim Kardashian wears becomes a talking point, but the clothes the reality star chose for this week’s Italian getaway were especially newsworthy. A hike through the Colosseum meant Walter Van Beirendoncks logo shorts and a Bevza bodysuit, while lunch at Saluneria Roscioli called for the world’s smallest cardigan, a Cleo Peppiatts dragon-covered miniskirt and a pair of heels in Pradas pink rod. Every outfit Kardashian has packed has been eventful, but it was her all-white look from the Barragns fall 2020 show that caught the internet’s attention. Worn on a trip to Vatican City with Kate and Lila Moss, the look has become one of the most talked about Kardashians to date. Almost see-through with strategic cutouts and a body-conscious silhouette, the dress is undeniably sexy, but Victor Barragns’ centerpiece wasn’t limited to showing off the skin. Inspired by his Mexican heritage, Barragn based his collection on the Mexican Inquisition and the persecution of wizards and wizards, wizards whose beliefs were considered heretical by the Catholic Church. The collection deals with sexuality as power and protection against the widespread patriarchal domination used in brujera in the 16th century, which can still resonate today, Barragn said. Vogues Karina Gonzalez Ulloa. There is a feeling of feminine emancipation throughout the collection, mixed with nocturnal enchantment. Courtesy of Barragn Barragn closed his show with an even bolder take on the look Kardashian wore. Designed to reveal the model’s breasts, it made a bold and sultry statement that fearlessly showcased the female body. By comparison, the Kardashians’ look was almost low-key, but her decision to wear a piece created as a commentary on patriarchal dominance and sexual power was thought-provoking. Of course, Kardashian was in the Vatican to welcome Michelangelo The last judgement and catch up with Moss. Yet, as a true fashion geek, she was undoubtedly familiar with the subtext of Barragns’ work and its connection to Catholicism. Even familiar names cannot enter St. Peter’s Basilica or the Sistine Chapel without following the dress code. The Vatican Museums website describes the proper protocols, including those to cover visible personal signs like tattoos and avoid anything that could be considered offensive to Catholic morals, Catholic religion, and common decency. Before Kardashian could enjoy the splendor of sacred architecture, she had to put on a cloak, but underneath the modest black outerwear her outfit spoke volumes.

