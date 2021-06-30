Zund joins forces with Fashion-Enter for the concept of a micro-factory





ST. ALBANS, England June 24, 2021 Zund UK has partnered with Fashion-Enter to demonstrate a concept of a sustainable micro-factory in London, using Znd D3 digital cutting technology. Fashion-Enter is a non-profit social enterprise, which strives to be a center of excellence for sampling, grading, production and for learning and developing skills within the industry. of fashion and textiles. The pressure for sustainable and on-demand production is increasing rapidly in the fashion industry. Whether it’s fast fashion or sportswear, digitization and automation is the way of the future in garment manufacturing, with single-layer cutting providing the solution to the changing demands of the textile industry. In an increasingly digital production environment, orders are smaller, order cycles shorter, and the degree of customization continues to increase. One of the hottest trends are lot size 1, fast fashion and mass customization. Znd’s high performance digital cutting systems, combined with highly advanced yet intuitive software, enable fully automated digital cutting with minimal manual intervention. The Zund UK and Fashion-Enter partnership will showcase a sustainable UK micro-factory concept that uses the latest technology and advanced workflow processes. Dean Ashworth, director of sales and marketing at Zund UK, said the project is aimed at brands and retailers; we want to show them how they can build a sustainable UK manufacturing plant. We believe that the offshoring of apparel manufacturing will support the growing trend towards ethical, made-to-order production. In addition, technological and production strategies are developing to provide the capabilities needed to reshape the fashion industry. Znd single layer cutters set new standards in speed, efficiency and precision. The Znd D3 cutter offers optimum performance and productivity with two cutting beams operating simultaneously with sophisticated nesting algorithms increasing material yield and helping to keep production costs low. Jenny Holloway, CEO of Fashion-Enter, added: “In light of the recent unprecedented demand for brands in the UK, the timing of our unique partnership is excellent. In the last week alone, five major retailers and online retailers reached out to FEL for a quick response and now, thanks to Zund’s exceptional cutting technology, we can commit to simpler and more efficient manufacturing. Zund is particularly effective on the piece-rate workflow which is the future of clothing manufacturing by working within the parameters of a micro-factory which we will eventually expand to our Welsh site in Newtown Powys. We would like to sincerely thank the amazing Zund team who spent the last week installing and calibrating the G3 cutter. Now it is truly cutting edge manufacturing. Posted on June 29, 2021 Source: Zund

