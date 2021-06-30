Mountain statesman | Much like Grafton, hundreds of people came together to raise over $ 4,000 for a family in need

GRAFTON— Local youth baseball and softball coaches along with nearly 300 community members gathered in the intense summer sun last Sunday to help one of their own in a shining example of what small towns have to offer when a family is in need.

On June 6, Clint and Oliva Shaw lost their home in a massive fire that devastated their family. Grafton, doing what he does best, has rallied with the Shaw family to offer their help in any way they can.

Local residents Mike Nestor and Julie Dowdy hosted a coaching softball tournament that would include almost every young baseball and softball coach in the county, from the Little League program to the GHS baseball / softball staff.

The event was dubbed “The Shaw Family Benefit” and was a huge success with the camaraderie of family and friends being the order of the day with all proceeds from the event going directly to the Shaw family.

With donated gift baskets, 50/50 raffles, registration fees, and a full concession booth, residents of Taylor County were able to raise over $ 4,300 for the Shaw family to help them get started. rebuild their lives.

The event would pit all the coaches against each other in a tournament style game. Four teams would be lined up separated by color, gold, red, blue and black.

The first game of the day would see the Gold team take on a much younger Red team who would quickly take the lead and never look back, as they reached the final set in the lead with a score of 11-8 and qualified for the final.

The second game would see the black team take on the heavily favored blue team.

Sam Gerkin set the tone for the Blue team by hitting three home runs on the moon to give them the advantage and secure the Blue Team victory and position them for a final appearance, with a score of 8-7 in end of the game.

The final match would live up to the hype as the two winners of the day would face off until the last round.

The Red team would take an early lead and maintain a slim lead for most of the game.

While the Blues team would enter at the end of the seventh round with a delay of 8-3.

The blue team rally would start with the base riders being beaten at home by a home run from Bartsel Keener that would clear the bases.

The blue team continued the assault and as the dust settled, the blue team would emerge victorious with an epic victory and take the league title with a final score of 9-8.

The captain of the Bleue team and co-organizer of the event Julie Dowdy said after the match: “I am extremely happy with how this event unfolded! We had a small army of people behind the scenes to bring it all together in no time and the community participation was amazing! I know the Shaw family are very grateful for all the community support they have received over the past few weeks. I hope we can organize a few events like this every year so that we can help anyone in need or help fund school projects.

The organizers would like to express their gratitude to Katy Delaplain for contributing the WVU sign for the raffle and Traci Kimbrew for making three beautiful wreaths at auction and Kristi Taylor for donating Pampered Chef cookware also at auction.