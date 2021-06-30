Fashion
Mountain statesman | Much like Grafton, hundreds of people came together to raise over $ 4,000 for a family in need
GRAFTON— Local youth baseball and softball coaches along with nearly 300 community members gathered in the intense summer sun last Sunday to help one of their own in a shining example of what small towns have to offer when a family is in need.
On June 6, Clint and Oliva Shaw lost their home in a massive fire that devastated their family. Grafton, doing what he does best, has rallied with the Shaw family to offer their help in any way they can.
Local residents Mike Nestor and Julie Dowdy hosted a coaching softball tournament that would include almost every young baseball and softball coach in the county, from the Little League program to the GHS baseball / softball staff.
The event was dubbed “The Shaw Family Benefit” and was a huge success with the camaraderie of family and friends being the order of the day with all proceeds from the event going directly to the Shaw family.
With donated gift baskets, 50/50 raffles, registration fees, and a full concession booth, residents of Taylor County were able to raise over $ 4,300 for the Shaw family to help them get started. rebuild their lives.
The event would pit all the coaches against each other in a tournament style game. Four teams would be lined up separated by color, gold, red, blue and black.
The first game of the day would see the Gold team take on a much younger Red team who would quickly take the lead and never look back, as they reached the final set in the lead with a score of 11-8 and qualified for the final.
The second game would see the black team take on the heavily favored blue team.
Sam Gerkin set the tone for the Blue team by hitting three home runs on the moon to give them the advantage and secure the Blue Team victory and position them for a final appearance, with a score of 8-7 in end of the game.
The final match would live up to the hype as the two winners of the day would face off until the last round.
The Red team would take an early lead and maintain a slim lead for most of the game.
While the Blues team would enter at the end of the seventh round with a delay of 8-3.
The blue team rally would start with the base riders being beaten at home by a home run from Bartsel Keener that would clear the bases.
The blue team continued the assault and as the dust settled, the blue team would emerge victorious with an epic victory and take the league title with a final score of 9-8.
The captain of the Bleue team and co-organizer of the event Julie Dowdy said after the match: “I am extremely happy with how this event unfolded! We had a small army of people behind the scenes to bring it all together in no time and the community participation was amazing! I know the Shaw family are very grateful for all the community support they have received over the past few weeks. I hope we can organize a few events like this every year so that we can help anyone in need or help fund school projects.
The organizers would like to express their gratitude to Katy Delaplain for contributing the WVU sign for the raffle and Traci Kimbrew for making three beautiful wreaths at auction and Kristi Taylor for donating Pampered Chef cookware also at auction.
LEFT: Black & Blue teams: Tyler Cox, Gary Chambers, Julie Dowdy, Lay Taylor, Sam Gerkin, Rachel Gerkin, Mia Chambers, Becky Phillips, Justin Barker, Bartsel Keener, Matt Mewshaw, Mike Nestor, Bryan Gillespie, Jason McQuain, Tom Andrew, Wayne Taylor, Mark Stolzenfels, Jason Knotts, Howard Gaines, Chad Royce, Josh Wininger, Sonny Griffith, Todd Williams and Chris Erdie. RIGHT: Gold and Red Teams: Tim Hussion, Chad Biller, Mark Moats, Al Wilfong, Zach Sheme, Jarrod Mlinarcik, Ben Kinsey, Justin Wolford, Clint Shaw, Jarred Lynch, Danny Williams, Isaac Blair, Justin Morris, Joe Mauller, Chase Colon, Terry Eskridge, Jennifer Eskridge, Amber Smith, John Jacobs, Mike Moats, Jimmy Newlon, Chad Gray, Joe Boyles, Barry Greynolds, Mike Shaffer and Keith Weber.
Sources
2/ https://mountainstatesman.com/article/in-true-grafton-fashion-hundreds-rallied-together-to-raise-over-4000-for-a-family-in-need
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]