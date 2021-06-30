Marc Jacobs Fall 2021 Fashion Review by Matthew Schneier

Photo: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

As a diagnostic category, Fashion Week has lost much of its dynamism. When is Fashion Week and when isn’t Fashion Week is increasingly a matter of confusion, even for those of us who are responsible for covering it. (Like a Vogue the writer whispered to me last night, it’s still Fashion Week somewhere.) Marc Jacobs was the pole of New York Fashion Week. But last night, in the large New York Public Library building on Fifth Avenue, the one guarded by Patience and courage, Jacobs staged his own show, at his own pace.

Patience, if not courage, is generally a fashionable anathema. But Jacobs took the opportunity offered by the pandemic to decelerate, to skip a beat. Her last show 16 months ago was a Roman candle of excitement and energy in an entirely different fashion moment in an entirely different world. Our decision to take a break allowed us to slow down, Jacobs wrote in his show notes last night, [to] think, ruminate, reassess, cry and take a full inventory of what works, what doesn’t, what we like, what we are willing to give up and what is valuable, importance and meaning.

Photo: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

So as the fashion week machines kicked in again, some of them are as always the street photographers waiting outside, their cheeks double kissed, questions about summer shots as they go. a vaccinated industry returns to Los Angeles to shoot and Mykonos to sunbathe and some of them are different. For starters, there was no week, just Jacobs showing up alone on a sweltering summer evening. Jacobss’s show is usually the tip of the spear for his collections, which will then be scattered in stores around the world, but not this one: he recently revamped his business to focus more on his low-cost lines. , and this runway collection will go to one, Bergdorf Goodman (strollers walking down Fifth Avenue last night could have caught him thrown to the side of its facade), making Jacobs a sort of heir to Halston, who was for a time one of Bergdorf’s house brands. He coaxed Jacobs to a collection that is akin to couture.

Photo: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

The cocooning shapes, the puffy volumes, and the ample way in which the models draped their coats and their false-the fur stoles made them look like socialites from an earlier era floating through our own. But the way they slumped over their wedge hooves, the way they carelessly dragged those stoles behind them, that’s all Marc. (For all the fashion references, space age and ’60s nods, I also smelled the old New York rave boutique Liquid Sky in the iridescent puddled pants, and South Parks constantly killed Kenny McCormick in the mega hoods; this mixture is also very Marc.)

But more than any of his references, to fashion history and Jacobs’ past (his collections will always have both), there was a sense of movement which is why, I guess, Jacobs photographed all looks not from the front as usual, but from the side. Each of his models has become a small vector of progress, and each has gone out twice: the first swaddled in his (or hers, or theirs) coats and hats and hoods and, yes, masks, and then, the second times, especially without them. It was impossible not to see a nod to our armored, prophylactic last year in the camouflaged looks of the first round, an anxiety underscored by the edgy, sinewy ropes of Max Richter, who composed dystopian tunes for Leftovers and Black mirror, on the soundtrack. But it was also hard not to be supported as the models morphed and reappeared, with color streaming through what had started out as a stark black and white. They disappeared up the stairs to the library, up, followed by a last dress in bright yellow. Here is the sun.