Did Kim Kardashian’s White Cutout Dress Violate the Vatican Dress Code?

Kim Kardashian is on vacation in Italy and traveled to the Vatican for a visit today in more fashion week attire than the Pope’s House, which has a strict dress code for visitors. Kardashian wore a sheer white lace off-the-shoulder dress with cutouts. She was photographed in the field from the Vatican with Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila Grace.

Traditionally, only Catholic queens wore white lace in the Vatican, while most of them dressed in black. According to the Vatican Museums website, non-black looks are no longer prohibited these days, but there are guidelines against wearing low-cut or sleeveless clothing. As the site says, “Entrance to the Vatican Museums, Sistine Chapel, St. Peter’s Basilica and Vatican Gardens is only permitted to appropriately dressed visitors. Clothing without sleeves and / or necklines, shorts above the knee, miniskirts and hats are not permitted. The requirement of decorum also extends to all visible personal objects as well as to similarly visible personal signs (such as, for example, tattoos) which may offend Catholic morals, the Catholic religion and decency. common.

It’s up to you to decide whether or not Kardashian’s outfit meets the spirit of the dress code, although she may have finally been able to explore some of her designs. A witness also said E! that Kardashian covered “a long black leather coat” inside the church and chapel in accordance with dress code.

The source of E! revealed that Kardashian was allowed to explore the Vatican, Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica on a private 2.5-hour tour with Moss and his daughter.

“They all seemed to be good friends who had a lot to talk about,” the source said. “When they got to the Vatican, they were greeted outside by staff who hugged them. Kim was greeted by Tracy and they all walked in together. They spent a lot of time learning the history and admiring all the beautiful details. They stopped to take photos of the works of art and the statue of Michelangelo. They entered St. Peter’s Basilica where they attended mass. They enjoyed all the incredible beauty of the Vatican and stopped several times to get it all. “

It’s a big week for Kardashian, the reality TV star announcing that her shapewear line Skims has designed Team USA’s loungewear for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

“Since I was 10, I’ve heard every detail of the Olympics from my stepdad,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “As I watched the athletes compete, I grew to understand the dedication and honor of being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled with my step dad and my family to all the different cities for the Olympic Trials, Olympics and @ caitlynjenner’s track and field competitions and at every stop I bought an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir. When I got the call to invite Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA 🇺🇸, every moment I spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians on the sidelines came full circle. I am honored to announce that @skims is designing the official Team USA underwear, pajamas and loungewear for athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM 🇺🇸. “

Alyssa bailey

News and Strategy Editor

Alyssa Bailey is the News and Strategy Editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

